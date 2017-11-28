App
Nov 28, 2017 09:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi hopes for early resumption of Israel-Palestine talks

In a message on the occasion of the UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, he also reiterated India's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hoped for early resumption of dialogue between the Palestinian and Israeli sides to move towards finding a comprehensive negotiates resolution.

In a message on the occasion of the UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, he also reiterated India's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause.

"India hopes for early resumption of dialogue between the Palestinian and Israeli sides to move towards finding a comprehensive negotiated resolution," Modi said.

Every year after 1979, November 29 is celebrated as International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. A special meeting is held at the UN headquarters here.

"We hope for early realisation of a sovereign, independent, united and viable Palestine co-existing peacefully with Israel," Modi said in his message.

India is an active development partner of Palestine, engaged in extending technical and financial assistance to improve the lives of the Palestinian people, he said.

"We will continue to support the development and nation building efforts of Palestine. To this effect, India has increased training slots for Palestine under our flagship Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme from 1O0 to 150 annual slots," Modi said.

"Separately, educational scholarships have also been doubled in order to contribute to human resource development of Palestine," he added.

