PM Narendra Modi has proved transformational change possible, says Ivanka Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved that transformational change is possible in rising from a humble tea seller to heading the country, said Ivanka Trump, daughter of and advisor to US President Donald Trump.

Showering generous praise on the Prime Minister in her keynote address at the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) here today, she termed Modi's achievement as "truly extraordinary".

"From your childhood selling tea to your election as India's Prime Minister, you've proven that transformational change is possible," she said. "And now, you are bringing that promise to hundreds of millions of people across your country. Thank you."

Ivanka, 36, a businesswoman, fashion designer and the eldest daughter of the US President, was invited by Modi during his visit to the White House in June to speak at the Summit. She is leading the US contingent at the Summit themed 'Women First, Prosperity for All'.

"And thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for joining us here today -- and for all that you are doing to build India as a thriving economy -- a beacon of democracy -- and a symbol of hope to the world," he said. "What you are achieving is truly extraordinary."

She applauded Modi for his firm belief that "the progress of humanity is incomplete without the empowerment of women" and went on to congratulate Indians on celebrating 70 years of Independence. "You are celebrating it as the world's largest democracy and one of the fastest growing economies on the earth," Ivanka said.

"Through your own enterprise, entrepreneurship, and hard work, the people of India have lifted more than 130 million citizens out of poverty -- a remarkable improvement, and one I know will continue to grow under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," she stressed.

Ivanka further said people of India inspire globally and went on to cite the example of CEOs like Microsoft's Satya Nadella who went to school right here in Hyderabad.

"Today, we come together to celebrate what is happening here in India, what is happening in the United States – and all over the world: entrepreneurs are revolutionising our economies, and improving our societies," she said. "You are rewriting the rules.