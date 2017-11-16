App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 16, 2017 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's popularity 'rises unabated', Amit Shah says after Pew survey

According to a survey conducted by the American think tank, more than eight-in-10 Indians say economic conditions are ‘good’ in the country despite Modi’s decision to abolish high-value bank notes last November.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has risen unabated across the country and people's satisfaction with the economy is at an "all-time high", BJP chief Amit Shah said today, citing a survey by the Pew Research Center.

According to a survey conducted by the American think tank, more than eight-in-10 Indians say economic conditions are ‘good’ in the country despite Modi’s decision to abolish high-value bank notes last November.

"The findings of Pew Global research are very significant. After Modi Government came to power, people's trust in Government, Democracy and confidence that the nation is in the right direction has gone up drastically," Shah said in a series of tweets.

Modi remains the most popular national figure in Indian politics tested in the survey. His popularity is relatively unchanged in the north, has risen in the west and the south and is down slightly in the east, according to the survey's findings.

related news

"PM @narendramodi's popularity rises unabated across the length & breadth of the country and across demographic groups. His handling of various issues also receive a thumbs up from people," Shah said.

The survey was conducted among 2,464 respondents in India from February 21 to March 10 this year.

Shah also extended greetings to media professionals on the occasion of National Press Day and applauded their commitment towards their profession.

"I applaud the commitment and efforts of every media person who works tirelessly to uphold the value of the fourth pillar of democracy," he said in a tweet.

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Prime Minister

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.