PM Modi wishes 'India' happy birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes' daughter, named 'India', on her second birthday.

Rhodes, an exceptional fielder in his playing days, had named his daughter India in April 2015. Rhodes, who is part of IPL side Mumbai Indians' support staff, posted a picture of himself with his daughter, who turned two.

Happy birthday to India, from India. :) https://t.co/DbOZFEKLe9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2017

"Happy Birthday baby India; 2 today #landofyourbirth," Rhodes tweeted. Modi tagged Rhodes and wrote,"Happy birthday to India, from India. :)." In 2015, Rhodes had said he appreciated that India has a rich mix of culture, heritage and tradition and that's why he was naming his daughter 'India'.

"It is a very spiritual country, very forward-thinking nation. I really like that combination. You have to have a good balance of life. With the name like India, she will have the best of both worlds and that sort of balance," Rhodes had said.