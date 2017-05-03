App
May 03, 2017 10:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to visit Kedarnath today

Modi arrived at 9.30 AM at Kedarnath which is arguably the most important of the four Himalayan shrines on the Chardham circuit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath today to pay obeisance at the sacred Himalayan shrine whose portals will be thrown open after a six month-long winter break.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate a research centre at Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar at 12 PM before returning to Delhi the same day.

"Tomorrow I will be visiting Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand. I will begin my Uttarakhand visit by praying at the Kedarnath Temple," the Prime Minister tweeted yesterday.

"I will be inaugurating the Patanjali Research Institute at Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar tomorrow, 12 noon onwards. @yogrishiramdev," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today flew to Kedarnath to review the preparations ahead of the prime minister's visit.

Accompanied by state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Rawat visited the medical centre to assess the availability of medicines there and also took a round of lodging and other facilities built for devotees, an official release said.

The chief minister asked the officials present to tighten loose ends, if any, and warned them of stern action if anything was found lacking.

He asked them to ensure that whoever visits the shrine goes back with good memories.

