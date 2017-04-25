App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 25, 2017 07:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh on April 27

PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh on April 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would pay a one-day visit to the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh on April 27 where he will lay the foundation stone of a college, besides addressing a BJP rally.

The detailed programme of the Prime Minister's visit is being finalised.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal reached here this evening, while the Special Protection Group (SPG), armed force responsible for the security to the Prime Minister, discussed the security situation with the state BJP leaders.

The Prime Minister would arrive at Jubbar Hatti Airport and launch the 'UDAN'(Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme from there.

Thereafter, he would drive straight to the venue of the rally at Ridge where he will address the party workers and also lay the foundation stone of Government Hydro Engineering College at Bilapur on line.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visit, and about 2,000 security personnel have been deployed at the venue of the rally.

