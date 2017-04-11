App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent-affairs-trends
Apr 06, 2017 11:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to inaugurate projects in Jharkhand today

During his Jharkhand visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Govindpur-Jamtara-Dumka-Sahebganj Highway and dedicate to the nation a Solar Power Facility at the Sahebganj District Court premises and Sahebganj District Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a multi-modal terminal on the River Ganga in Jharkhand today, a project which is an important component of the proposed national waterway between Varanasi and Haldia.

During his Jharkhand visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Govindpur-Jamtara-Dumka-Sahebganj Highway and dedicate to the nation a Solar Power Facility at the Sahebganj District Court premises and Sahebganj District Hospital.

The multi-modal terminal at Sahebganj is an important component of the development of the National Waterway-1 from Varanasi to Haldia, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The state-of-the-art terminal will have a cargo handling capacity of 2.24 million tons per annum, it said.

Construction of the multi-modal terminal at Sahebganj will contribute to the creation of business and employment opportunities in Jharkhand, the PMO said. Rural areas in Jharkhand will particularly benefit from this project, it added.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #Jharkhand #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #Prime Minister's Office #solar power

