Apr 17, 2017 08:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to inaugurate many projects in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here yesterday on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, will have a packed schedule today with the inauguration of a series of projects.

Modi is slated to inaugurate Kiran Multi Super Speciality Hospital and Research Centre, built by a private trust, in the city tomorrow morning.

He would then go to Hira Bourse SEZ at Icchapur in the district to inaugurate a diamond polishing unit of Hari Krishna Export Private Limited.

From there, the Prime Minister will go to Bajipura village in Tapi district to inaugurate a cattle feed plant and ice-cream plant of Sumul Dairy, and lay foundation stone for dairy products plant at Nava Pardi.

He will also address a large gathering there. The state BJP unit claims that more than four lakh persons, including three lakh women from tribal-dominated areas, would attend the gathering.

Modi will then visit Silvassa town in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where he will address a gathering apart from inaugurating a few projects.

From there, he will head to Botad in Saurashtra to inaugurate phase-1 of Sauni project for Botad and surrounding districts as well as to lay foundation stone for the phase-2.

In August last year, Modi inaugurated the first phase of ambitious Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (Sauni) Project from Jamnagar.

Under this project, which is divided in four phases, the Gujarat government plans to fill 115 dams of Saurashtra region with overflowing water of Sardar Sarovar Dam across river Narmada through a web of pipeline network.

This is Modi's second visit to his home state this year. He had visited Gandhinagar on March 8 to address women sarpanchs from across the country on International Women's Day.

