PM Modi to inaugurate Hyderabad metro rail project today: Here are the 5 key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro Rail project on Tuesday.

While inauguration of the city's first metro rail service will happen at 02:15 pm local time, the services will open for public on Wednesday.

"The metro stretch of 30 km, to be thrown open for public, would be the longest in the country on the inauguration," the Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said.

PM Modi will travel on the 'Red Line' along with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from Miyapur to Kukatpally, and back.

Here are five things key points of about the project:

Section of Phase 1 to be operational

Phase 1 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project comprises of three sections — Miyapur to L B Nagar (29.87 km), Nagole to Shilparamam (26.51 km) and JBS to MGBS (10.06 km).

Only the Miyapur-Nagole stretch will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

Length of the entire system (including Phase 1 and Phase 2) upon completion is expected to be more than 169 kms. Once complete, Phase 1 will have 57 stations.

The service

Twenty four metro stations would be opened now. The metro train services are scheduled to function from 6 am to 10 pm initially. The timings would be changed to 5.30 am to 11 pm later, depending on traffic and demand.

As many as 57 coaches are ready and available for use with the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL). The rolling stock has been built by Hyundai Rotem in Changwon, South Korea.

Each train would initially have three coaches which each coach having a capacity to carry 330 people.

Smart Card

A smart card has been launched for metro passengers. The card would also be used for other modes of transport in future. A mobile app called 'T Savari' is also expected to operationalise.

The Fare

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, the concessionaire, has fixed the minimum fare at Rs 10 for a distance of up to two kilometres. The maximum fare is Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 kms.

Security

As many as 546 security personnel belonging to private agencies will guard the 24 stations on the Miyapur-Nagole stretch. The personnel will be working under three police officials per station in each shift, according to the Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL).

Sophisticated CCTV cameras have also been installed at all the stations and in trains.

(With PTI inputs)