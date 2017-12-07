App
Dec 07, 2017 09:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address BJP's SC-ST members in Gujarat today

The high-octane campaign for the first phase of the crucial Assembly polls in Gujarat, Modi's home state, is scheduled to come to an end today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. In his speech, Modi said that he is ready to pay the political price for the steps taken by him for a better India and asserted he would not be deterred. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. In his speech, Modi said that he is ready to pay the political price for the steps taken by him for a better India and asserted he would not be deterred. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) members of the BJP in poll-bound Gujarat today and listen to their concerns on Cyclone Ockhi, which may hit the state.

The high-octane campaign for the first phase of the crucial Assembly polls in Gujarat, Modi's home state, is scheduled to come to an end today.

The prime minister will connect with the party workers on their mobile phones through the "audio bridge" technology and directly interact with the divisional heads of the party's SC and ST units in the state.

About 10,000 workers of the party would directly attend Modi's call, the BJP said in a statement today.

On Diwali, Modi had extended his greetings to around 23,000 BJP workers in Gujarat through tele-conferencing.

He had also spoken to around 2,000 party workers in his Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, using the same technology.

The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will go to the polls in two phases -- on December 9 and 14 -- and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.

