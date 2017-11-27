App
Current Affairs
Nov 27, 2017 07:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi suggests installing of 'justice clocks' in court premises

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested installing of "justice clocks", which rank the best performing courts of the country, at various court premises to encourage competition among judges in disposing off cases.

As of now such a clock is installed at the office of the department of justice here, which shows the best disposal of cases among courts.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

