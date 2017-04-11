PM Modi sets protocol aside, receives Sheikh Hasina at airport

Setting aside protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today went to the IGI airport here to receive his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

The Prime Minister travelled through normal traffic without any route restrictions, official sources said.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister is on a four-day visit to India, which comes after a gap of seven years.

Hasina will hold wide-ranging talks with Modi tomorrow during which India is also set to announce a line of credit of USD 500 million to Bangladesh for military supplies.