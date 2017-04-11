App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent-affairs-trends
Apr 07, 2017 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi sets protocol aside, receives Sheikh Hasina at airport

The Prime Minister travelled through normal traffic without any route restrictions, official sources said.

PM Modi sets protocol aside, receives Sheikh Hasina at airport

Setting aside protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today went to the IGI airport here to receive his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

The Prime Minister travelled through normal traffic without any route restrictions, official sources said.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister is on a four-day visit to India, which comes after a gap of seven years.

Hasina will hold wide-ranging talks with Modi tomorrow during which India is also set to announce a line of credit of USD 500 million to Bangladesh for military supplies.

tags #Bangladeshi counterpart #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #Sheikh Hasina

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.