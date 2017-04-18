App
Apr 18, 2017 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi govt can't silence my voice: P Chidambaram

The former Union Minister said the ED has a habit of "recycling allegations" from time to time.

Senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram today accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of making "baseless" and "ridiculous" allegations against his son Karti, saying the Modi government cannot silence his voice.

The former Union Minister said the ED has a habit of "recycling allegations" from time to time.

"Today's press release by the ED is another example. The allegations in the press release are baseless, totally false and ridiculous," he said in a statement.

His comments came after the ED said it has issued a show cause notice to Karti and a firm purportedly linked to him for alleged violation of FEMA to the tune of Rs 45 crore.

"No notice has been served upon Karti Chidambaram so far. If a notice is received, a suitable reply will be sent.

"By targeting Karti Chidambaram with baseless notices, the government cannot silence my voice or stop my writing," said Chidambaram, who served as Finance and Home Minister in UPA regime.

In a statement, the ED today said a show cause notice has been issued to Ms Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited, its directors and also to Karti "who appears to be the controller and ultimate beneficiary in these transactions".

