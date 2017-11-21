App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 21, 2017 12:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi credits Sushma Swaraj for re-election of India's Dalveer Bhandari to ICJ

"Congratulations to EAM @SushmaSwaraj and her entire team at MEA & diplomatic missions for their untiring efforts that have led to India’s re-election to ICJ. " Our deep gratitude to all the members of UNGA as well as UNSC for their support and trust in India," the PM tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today credited the efforts of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and MEA officials for the re-election of Dalveer Bhandari to the International Court of Justice. He also expressed gratitude to members of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council for "their support and trust in India."

"Congratulations to EAM @SushmaSwaraj and her entire team at MEA & diplomatic missions for their untiring efforts that have led to India’s re-election to ICJ. " Our deep gratitude to all the members of UNGA as well as UNSC for their support and trust in India," the PM tweeted.

He also congratulated Justice Bhandari on his re- election to the International Court of Justice. "His re-election is a proud moment for us," Modi said. Bhandari was today re-elected to the ICJ as the General Assembly overwhelmingly threw its weight behind him, forcing Britain to withdraw its candidate from a hard-fought race to the World Court.

Also Read: Who is Dalveer Bhandari? India’s member to the ICJ has his humble roots in Rajasthan

related news


Bhandari and UK's Christopher Greenwood were locked in a neck-and-neck fight for re-election as the UN could not decide between them after electing four out of five judges to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Bhandari, 70, received 183-193 votes in the General Assembly and secured all 15 votes in the Security Council to fill the final vacancy on the ICJ after separate but simultaneous elections were held at the UN headquarters in New York.

tags #Current Affairs #Dalveer Bhandari #ICJ #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.