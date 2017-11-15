App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 14, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang hold brief interaction in Manila

"Two neighbours in deep conversation. PM @narendramodi with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the margins of #EastAsiaSummit Summit in #Manila," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with a photograph of the two leaders engaging in a conversation while sitting on a sofa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a brief interaction with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit here.

Both Modi and Li had chit-chat on Sunday also during a gala dinner hosted by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Two neighbours in deep conversation. PM @narendramodi with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the margins of #EastAsiaSummit Summit in #Manila," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with a photograph of the two leaders engaging in a conversation while sitting on a sofa.

It was not immediately known what transpired in the meeting.

Ties between India and China have been strained in the last few months over a series of contentious issues including the over two month-long standoff between armies of the two countries in Dokalam in the Sikkim sector and Beijing's strident opposition to move to declare Pathankot terror attack mastermind Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN.

In an address at the ASEAN-China summit, Li said his country was committed to strengthen ties with the 10-member grouping amid mounting concerns by several countries of the bloc over growing Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea.

Modi, in his address at the East Asia Summit, conveyed India's total support and commitment to work with the East Asia Summit, an influential bloc, to address political, security and trade related issues in the region.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Li Keqiang #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.