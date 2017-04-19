PM calls NITI Aayog Governing Council meet on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting of NITI Aayog's Governing Council on Sunday to deliberate on the 15-year road map for development.

The council, with all chief ministers on board, will also discuss 3-year action plan and 7-year development strategies.

"The Governing Council meeting is being scheduled on April 23. The agenda of the meeting is being finalised. The council is likely to deliberate on three-year action plan prepared by the NITI Aayog," a source said.

Since the government has done away with five-year plans with effect from April 1, 2017, it is imperative that the new three-year action plan is put into place at the earliest to guide various central ministries, departments and states to achieve the goal envisaged in the 'Vision 2030' document, the source added.

The 12th Five-Year Plan, which was the last of its kind in the series, was terminated on March 31, 2017.

The new three-year plan will also provide in detail the government's expenditure classification on the basis of capital and revenue categories.

The government has also done away with the classification of Plan and non-Plan expenditure from April 1, 2017.

The policy-making body had been mandated to come up with a 15-year vision document for a period up to 2030, which will be co-terminus with sustainable development goals.

The NITI Aayog has also been working on a 7-year strategy starting from 2017-18 to 2023-24 to convert the vision document into implementable policy and action as part of the National Development Agenda.

It has also prepared a draft of the 3-year action plan for 2017-18 to 2019-20 which will be aligned with the 14th Finance Commission award period.