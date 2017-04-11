Apr 08, 2017 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI
PM attacks Pak for 'breeding' terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at Pakistan saying it breeds, inspires and encourages terrorism.
"There is one thought in South Asia which breeds, inspires and encourages terrorism. The thought whose priority is not humanity, but extremism and terrorism," Modi said, without naming Pakistan.He was speaking at the ceremony where families of martyrs of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War were felicitated.