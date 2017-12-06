Placement season: 540 PG students at IIT-Madras get offers in first four days

Moneycontrol News

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) students are clearly in demand as there has been a considerable increase in the recruitment of postgraduates during the ongoing placement season.

In four days, 144 companies made more than 540 offers as compared to 122 companies making 493 offers last year (2016-17), said Manu Santhanam, Advisor, Training and Placements at IIT Madras.

"This increase shows that IIT-M students are being increasingly preferred for research-oriented positions by the industry," he said.

The percentage of postgraduate students placed has gone up to 49 percent at the end of day 4 this year (2017-18) from 39 percent at the same time last year (2016-17)

Phase One of Campus Recruitment for 2017-18 is being held between December 1 and 10 with a day's break. The placement among Research Scholars has gone up to 44 percent at the end of day four this year as compared to 25 percent same time last year.

The overall international offers stand at 22 so far, compared to 10 for the whole of last year.

Companies like Aadhaar nodal agency Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Qualcomm, Intel India, ABInBev and Bajaj Auto had shown interest in recruiting Ph.D scholars, said an institute release.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director of IIT Madras, said: “Postgraduate placements call for more creative matching of specialised job profiles to the knowledge and skills of candidates. Since IIT-M now has as many and more PG students as UG students graduating, this significant increase in placement of PG students so early in the season is heartening.”

In terms of sectors, Core and R&D account for 44 percent of the job offers, Finance/Consulting/Analytics was 33 percent, Information Technology was 22 percent and FMCG was at 1 percent.

Even though the ‘Graveyard’ session, mainly held to facilitate interviews with recruiters in the US, was scrapped this year, the total number of international offers has increased this time around.