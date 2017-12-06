App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Dec 06, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Placement season: 540 PG students at IIT-Madras get offers in first four days

Even though the ‘Graveyard’ session, mainly held to facilitate interviews with recruiters in the US, was scrapped this year, the total number of international offers has increased this time around.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moneycontrol News


Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) students are clearly in demand as there has been a considerable increase in the recruitment of postgraduates during the ongoing placement season.


In four days, 144 companies made more than 540 offers as compared to 122 companies making 493 offers last year (2016-17), said Manu Santhanam, Advisor, Training and Placements at IIT Madras.


"This increase shows that IIT-M students are being increasingly preferred for research-oriented positions by the industry," he said.


The percentage of postgraduate students placed has gone up to 49 percent at the end of day 4 this year (2017-18) from 39 percent at the same time last year (2016-17)


Phase One of Campus Recruitment for 2017-18 is being held between December 1 and 10 with a day's break. The placement among Research Scholars has gone up to 44 percent at the end of day four this year as compared to 25 percent same time last year.


The overall international offers stand at 22 so far, compared to 10 for the whole of last year.


Companies like Aadhaar nodal agency Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Qualcomm, Intel India, ABInBev and Bajaj Auto had shown interest in recruiting Ph.D scholars, said an institute release.


Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director of IIT Madras, said: “Postgraduate placements call for more creative matching of specialised job profiles to the knowledge and skills of candidates. Since IIT-M now has as many and more PG students as UG students graduating, this significant increase in placement of PG students so early in the season is heartening.”


In terms of sectors, Core and R&D account for 44 percent of the job offers, Finance/Consulting/Analytics was 33 percent, Information Technology was 22 percent and FMCG was at 1 percent.

Even though the ‘Graveyard’ session, mainly held to facilitate interviews with recruiters in the US, was scrapped this year, the total number of international offers has increased this time around.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.