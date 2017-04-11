Petrol pump dealers call 12-hour strike in Patna

Petrol pump dealers here went on a 12-hour strike today to protest against the growing incidents of loot and vandalism at petrol pumps in the state.

"All 156 petrol pumps in Patna will be shut from 6 am to 6 pm today to protest against the lack of security, growing vandalism and loot," Patna Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) president Bijendra Kumar Sinha said.

"In the last six months, nine incidents of loot and vandalism have been reported at petrol pumps in Patna but the district administration has still not provided any security against the anti-social elements," Sinha said.

"If the situation does not improve, the association will be forced to go on an indefinite strike and stop the sale of fuel at night," the PPDA president said.

"Despite repeated pleas, the district administration has done little to provide security at the pumps," Sinha said.