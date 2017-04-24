App
NewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 24, 2017 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

PDP leader shot at by militants

Gani was shot at by the militants in Pinglena area of Pulwama district, 31 kms from here, this afternoon, a police official said.

Militants today shot at and injured ruling PDP district president for Pulwama Abdul Gani in the south Kashmir district, police said.

The PDP leader has been rushed to hospital.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Militants #PDP #Pulwama Abdul Gani

