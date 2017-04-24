Apr 24, 2017 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI
PDP leader shot at by militants
Militants today shot at and injured ruling PDP district president for Pulwama Abdul Gani in the south Kashmir district, police said.
Gani was shot at by the militants in Pinglena area of Pulwama district, 31 kms from here, this afternoon, a police official said.The PDP leader has been rushed to hospital.