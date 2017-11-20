App
Nov 20, 2017 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paytm Mall to offer accidental damage cover to smartphones

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Paytm Mall on Monday said it will offer smartphone buyers 'Mobile Protection Plan' to safeguard their devices against accidental damages.

This plan will offer year-long coverage against accidental damage including screen damage, liquid damage and theft, Paytm Mall said in a statement.

The service will be available at about five percent of the phone's price, it added.

It will be available for handsets of mobile phone brands including Apple, Xiaomi, Motorola, Vivo, Oppo and others.

"Mobiles are an important part of our lives. We spend a significant amount of money to buy our favourite smartphones and are disappointed when it gets damaged accidentally and replacement cost is also typically quite high," Paytm COO Amit Sinha said.

