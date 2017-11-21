App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 21, 2017 01:04 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Patidar leader Hardik Patel's hard bargain keeps Congress on the edge

Patel was slated to hold a press conference in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning to clear his stand over Congress’ quota proposal for the Patidars and announce if the community would extend support to the party.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel has kept the Congress on the edge after postponing his media interaction twice in the last 24 hours. The Patidars seem to be holding out for a larger share of the pie as the grand old party announces its tickets for the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections.

Late on Monday night, the Gujarat Congress, in an attempt to placate the furious Patidar leaders, released a second list of 13 candidates. This included nine new names and four others, who were replacing candidates from the first list released on Sunday.

While the first nine names were new, the following four are — Bhikhabhai Joshi replacing Amit Thummar in Junagadh, Jaish Patel in place of Kiran Thakor in Bharuch, Ashok Jirawala from Kamrej taking the place of Nilesh Kumbani and Dhirubhai Gajera from Varachha Road in place of Prafulbhai C Togadiya.

tags #Current Affairs #Gujarat assembly elections #Hardik Patel #India #PaaS #Politics

