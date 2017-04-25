App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 25, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Patanjali says amla juice safe, hopes to see product back in defence canteens

Patanjali Ayurved clarified that the amla juice does not fall in the purview of the safety standards set by the country’s food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Patanjali says amla juice safe, hopes to see product back in defence canteens

Moneycontrol News

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved has launched a strong defence against Canteen Stores Department (CSD) which declared its amla juice unfit for consumption and took the product off its shelves.

The company said the claims of a Kolkata laboratory, whose reports were used by the retailing entity for Armed Forces, are incorrect as there is a separate entity to decide upon the safety of such products.

Patanjali Ayurved clarified the amla juice does not fall in the purview of the safety standards set by the country’s food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). A spokesperson of the company told Mint that the amla juice was tested as per the FSSAI standards whereas the product comes under the ambit of the Ministry of AYUSH.

He said, “Our amla juice is a medicinal product and is safe for consumption.”

On Monday, CSD stopped the sale of the amla juice at all its 3,901 outlets across the country. The company has sent a clarification to the CSD and is hopeful that the suspension will be lifted off.

This is not the first product of Patanjali Ayurved that has come under the scanner. Patanjali’s ghee (clarified butter) was termed substandard and unsafe by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Haryana.

The company had then argued that cow ghee is one of a kind product and the first to be introduced in the commercial market. Hence, there is no safety standard for cow ghee.

Amla juice and Patanjali’s cow ghee are the best selling products of the company, generating 20 percent revenues of the company.

