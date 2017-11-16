App
Nov 15, 2017 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Padmavati' protests move south: Karni Sena stages demonstration in Bengaluru   

The protests against Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' spread to the south as Rajput community members on Wednesday staged a demonstration and held a rally here alleging that the film distorted history.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The protests against Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' spread to the south as Rajput community members on Wednesday staged a demonstration and held a rally here alleging that the film distorted history.

A large number of people from the Karni Rajput Sena turned up at the Town Hall in the heart of the city and marched in a procession to the Freedom Park protesting against the period film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The protesters claimed the movie was fictitious and portrayed in a poor light, Rani Padmavati, the legendary 13th century queen of Chittor, whom they worship as a Goddess.

They alleged that the film starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone ignored the religious sentiments of the people of Rajasthan.

Leading the protest, the national president of Shri Rajput Karni Sena Sukhdev Singh said the movie, set to be released on December 1, should either be banned or screened after removing the controversial portions.

"We want the film to be screened first. It should be released only after we approve it. What we have learnt is that there is lots of distortion of historical facts. Till our objections are addressed, we will not let the movie to be screened anywhere," said Singh addressing a gathering.

A section of pro-Kannada organisations too came in support of the Karni Sena.

The protests against 'Padmavati' had till now been confined to the northern and western parts of the country.

Bhansali has been facing trouble since he started shooting for the movie.

The set of the movie was vandalised twice -- in Jaipur and Kolhapur -- and the director was roughed up by members of the Karni Sena during the Jaipur schedule of the film earlier this year.

The Supreme Court had recently refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of Padmavati, saying the censor board was yet to certify the movie.

