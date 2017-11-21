App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 21, 2017 11:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Padmavati not to be screened till suggestions incorporated: Rajasthan CM

In the letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani last week, Raje had suggested that a committee of historians, film experts and members from the Rajput community be formed to look into the film's subject and necessary changes be made to it so that it does not hurt the sentiments of any community.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has said that "Padmavati" will not be released in the state unless necessary changes as suggested to the Centre are made in the film.

In a statement late last night, Raje made it clear that the film will not be released until the suggestions given to the Centre are incorporated.

State Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria informed the chief minister yesterday that film distributors are not willingly to purchase rights of the movie till the controversy is resolved.

The film is based on Rajput queen Padmavati.

Various Rajput groups have been protesting across the country, including in Rajasthan, against the film, alleging it "distorts" history and hurts sentiments of people.

Raje had said that a filmmaker has the right to make a film as per their understanding but provisions were also there in the Constitution to control such rights in case public sentiments are hurt and law and order disrupted.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Padmavati #Rajasthan #Vasundhara Raje

