Nov 24, 2017 09:39 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Padmavati fire spreads to UK, Rajputs to protest British Censor Board's nod

The film, whose released has been deferred in India following massive protests, was cleared uncut by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

News18

The furore over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has reached the United Kingdom with the Rajput groups in London planning protests against the British censor board’s all-clear to the controversial film.

The film, whose released has been deferred in India following massive protests, was cleared uncut by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

"'Padmavati' (12A) moderate violence, injury detail," stated the official website of the British censor board. "All known versions of this work passed uncut," it said. The 12A rating means the film cannot be viewed in UK by a child under 12 years unless accompanied by an adult.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Padmavati #Sanjay Leela Bhansali

