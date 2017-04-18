App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 18, 2017 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

P Chidambaram accuses ED of making 'wild allegations' against his son

In a statement, the former Finance and Home Minister said the ED's press release issued yesterday did not refer to any specific act on the part of Karti.

P Chidambaram accuses ED of making 'wild allegations' against his son

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today accused the Enforcement Directorate of making wild allegations against his son Karti in an alleged forex violation case.

In a statement, the former Finance and Home Minister said the ED's press release issued yesterday did not refer to any specific act on the part of Karti.

Instead, he said it made the "extraordinary and ridiculous" allegation that Karti "appears to be the controller and ultimate beneficiary" of certain transactions of two companies.

"What does 'appears to be' mean? It means that the ED is making a wild allegation just to drag him into the case," the senior Congress leader alleged.

A show cause notice has been issued by the ED to Karti Chidambaram and a firm purportedly linked to him for alleged FEMA violations of Rs 45 crore.

A similar notice has also been issued in the case to Chennai-based M/s Vasan Health Care Private Limited for alleged forex violation of Rs 2,262 crore.

The ED in a statement issued yesterday said, "The total amount of contravention identified on different counts and found to have been committed by M/s Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited in the sale transaction of shares of Vasan Health Care to overseas investors is around Rs 45 crore."

"A show cause notice has been issued to M/s Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited, its directors and also to Karti P Chidambaram who appears to be the controller and ultimate beneficiary in these transactions," it said.

Chidambaram said the two companies have, in the past, explained their transactions and repeatedly clarified through their statements that Karti was "never a shareholder or a director" of either of the companies.

"As I said yesterday, if a notice is served upon Karti, a suitable reply will be sent," he said.

This was Chidambaram's second statement in as many days.

Yesterday, Chidambaram had said by targeting Karti with "baseless notices" the government cannot silence his voice or stop his writing.

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #Karti Chidambaram #P Chidambaram

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.