you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 30, 2017 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 2 lakh passengers travel by Hyderabad metro rail on day 1

"On day one of the metro service, over two lakh passengers travelled...it was a record. It (turnout) was much beyond our expectation," Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) Managing Director N V S Reddy told PTI today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Hyderabad Metro Rail has received an overwhelming response with over two lakh passengers travelling on the opening day of its commercial operations.

"On day one of the metro service, over two lakh passengers travelled...it was a record. It (turnout) was much beyond our expectation," Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) Managing Director N V S Reddy told PTI today.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, touted as the world's largest public-private partnership of its kind, commenced its commercial operations yesterday between Miyapur and Nagole, a total distance of around 30 kms, covering 24 stations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the 72-km long elevated metro project at Miyapur station on Tuesday.

According to Reddy, about 80 per cent passengers travelled for their work purpose, while the remaining ones were joy-riders.

"Our expectation is that 1.5 lakh passengers will travel by the metro everyday after a month," Reddy said.

HMRL is establishing feeder services, including buses from the metro stations, where it is also developing parking areas, he said.

The metro train services are operational from 6 am to 10 pm.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, the concessionaire developing the 72-km elevated metro project, has fixed a minimum of Rs 10 for a distance of up to two kilometres and the maximum fare is Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 kms.

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao has called upon the authorities to take precautionary measures to manage the crowd.

In a series of tweets, Rao said, "Delighted that Hyderabadis have welcomed Hyderabad Metro in a big way. More than 2 lakh people took the train on day 1."

"I am told while day 1 of Hyd Metro broke all records, on day 2 also we are noticing a surge. Appeal to fellow Hyderabadis to be considerate to kids, elderly & other passengers. It's our metro, our pride," he said.

Rao requested the Hyderabad Police, HMRL and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd to stay on high alert to manage the crowd.

HMRL said that 546 security personnel from private security service agencies are manning the Metro stations on the Miyapur-Nagole stretch, and they are working under three police officials per station in each shift.

tags #Current Affairs #Hyderabad Metro Rail #India

