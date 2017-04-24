Now, coffee-scented stamps priced at Rs 100 from India Post

Coffee scented postage stamps, priced at Rs 100, were released here today at the General Post Office.

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha released the stamps at a function at the post office.

The stamps will be printed at India Security Press India had introduced aromatic sandalwood stamp, priced at Rs 15, in 2006. Nearly 30 lakh such stamps were sold out within two weeks.

Rose-scented stamps were also released in four varieties of flowers in 2007.

The varieties were Jawahar, Neelam, Delhi Princess and Bhim, each priced at Rs five.

A Jasmine-scented stamp was released in 2008.