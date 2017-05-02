May 02, 2017 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI
No liquor shops on highways, near educational institutions: Yogi Adityanath
This was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the inaugural session of the BJP state executive meeting here. His announcement assumes significance in the light of a number of hooch tragedies in the state in recent years.
