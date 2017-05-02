App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
May 02, 2017 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

No liquor shops on highways, near educational institutions: Yogi Adityanath

This was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the inaugural session of the BJP state executive meeting here. His announcement assumes significance in the light of a number of hooch tragedies in the state in recent years.

No liquor shops on highways, near educational institutions: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh will soon have a new new excise policy under which no liquor shops would be allowed along highways, near educational institutions or religious places and in densely populated areas.

This was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the inaugural session of the BJP state executive meeting here. His announcement assumes significance in the light of a number of hooch tragedies in the state in recent years.

