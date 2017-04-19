No liquor shops near religious places, Adityanath tells

App
Apr 19, 2017 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned state officials of action if the ban on liquor shops in important religious places like Ayodhya, Vrindavan, Chitrakoot and Deva Sharif was not strictly implemented.

In a meeting with officials of the Excise Department, he also directed that a new excise policy be chalked out with a view to increase the state's revenue.

"Strict action will be initiated against officials in case total prohibition was not imposed around religious places and officials responsible will be punished," the chief minister warned officials during the meeting held late last night.

Adityanath directed officials that the 8,544 liquor shops whose location has to be changed following a Supreme Court order banning liquor sale along highways should be allowed to open only at a prescribed distance from schools, places of worship, hospitals and populated areas.

There should be total prohibition in the one kilometre area around Kanshi Vishvanath Temple in Varanasi, Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura and Sangam in Allahabad, he said.

Adityanath also told the Excise Department officials to chalk out on priority, a new excise policy with a view to increasing revenue.

