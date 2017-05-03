May 03, 2017 06:30 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
No-Flier draft norms likely to be made public in two weeks
The government is close to formulating and notifying no-flier rules very soon. Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the draft rules will be made public in two weeks. The draft rules will define the period for which the unruly passengers will be barred from taking flight. The rules are also expected to provide a redressal mechanism for passengers as well.
