Apr 21, 2017 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Niti to soon forward 3rd list of sick CPSEs to PMO

Niti Aayog will soon send to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) the third list of sick Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) which will be privatised, a top government official said today.

"Also on privatisation, we were appointed by the prime minister to identify sick CPSEs for strategic disinvestment. We have identified several sick CPSEs...Third list is about to go from Niti Aayog of the sick CPSE units that are going to be privatised," Niti Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya said at an event here.

Last year, the Niti Aayog in two tranches had recommended strategic sale of 15 CPSEs, three units of SAIL and one unit of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

For the next financial year, the government has budgeted to raise Rs 72,500 crore through disinvestment in CPSEs, of which Rs 15,000 crore is to come from strategic sale.

