Nirmala dismisses Cong allegations of corruption in GeM

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today dismissed Congress allegations about corruption in the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal saying they are "false, baseless, motivated and malafide".

The allegations of corruption, she said, "appear to be a handiwork of certain interested groups who are badly hit owing to discontinuation of rate contracts... It is unfortunate that the Congress party is supporting an opaque system and is against transparency in public procurement".

She was responding to allegations made by Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

He had last week alleged corruption in the government's e-marketplace portal. He had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe after eight BJP MPs, including a minister, complained of a "major scam".

He had also stated that the charges of corruption have been levelled not by the Opposition but by the BJP MPs including Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulhaste in a letter to Sitharaman.

Responding to these charges, Sitharaman said that on inquiry it was found that the two letters were forged, while the other letters of MPs favoured continuation of rate contracts of certain products.

None of those letters "talked about corruption or malpractices," she said, adding that e-marketplace has been designed to improve transparency in procurement of goods and services from government departments and PSUs.

She said she regretted that Congress has levelled the allegation of corruption in " a hurry and without doing any homework".

The Commerce Ministry last year launched the GeM for online purchase of goods and services by various central government ministries and departments.

The move is aimed at bringing in more transparency and streamlining government procurement, estimated at Rs 10,000 crore a year.

When asked if the ministry would conduct an independent inquiry into the allegations made by the Congress, Sitharaman said: "Why should be there an inquiry. We are clearly saying that those allegations are false and baseless".

"There is absolutely nothing for us to inquire. On the contrary, I am going to talk with states to take them on board and sign MoU with GeM for procurement of goods and services," she added.

On the allegation that prices of goods at GeM portal are higher than those at the e-commerce sites, she said in this an officer can openly ask for a tender as there is no compulsion to buy only from GeM.

"The point by point allegations raised by the Congress party are fairly addressed," she said.

Citing an example, she said procurement of smartphones through this portal by the women and child development ministry has resulted in saving of Rs 7 crore.

"Our calculation shows that 20 percent benefit will arrive by going through GeM portal, she said adding prices quoted by vendors are dynamic.

Further, she said Ajay Nishad, a Lok Sabha MP, has already denied in writing for having written any such letter (as alleged by Surjewala) to her and has instead complimented her for setting up a transparent portal for public procurement.

"... the letters of Sh. Nishad and Sh. Ashok M Nete, (Lok Sabha MP) are exactly similar. In addition, the letters written by six Lok Sabha MPs have all put in the similar request of extension of software, storage, networking, security items on DGS&D rate contract," she said.

The six Members of Parliament are - Harish Dwivedi, Arjun Lal Meena, Alok Sanjar, Rajesh Verma, Radheshyam Biswas and Kaushal Kishore.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Faggan Singh Kulaste in his letter has just forwarded the representation of a company which lost out a big order due to timely intervention by GeM, she added.

These facts clearly indicate that there are "vested interest operating behind this malicious campaign" against GeM portal and it appears to be the handiwork of certain interested group who have been badly hit on account of discontinuation of rate contract system, she added.

It is unfortunate that the Congress party is supporting an opaque system and is against transparency in public procurement and good governance and has allowed its spokesperson to speak against GeM without verifying facts.

"GeM rates are much lower than market rates and it has been worked out that government has made a saving of over Rs 100 crore in the total procurement of about Rs 450 crore that has so far taken place through GeM," she said.

Sitharaman said there are adequate checks and balances in place on GeM which do not allow suppliers to get away with supplying to the government at a higher price than prevailing market rate.