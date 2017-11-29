App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 29, 2017 08:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nikki Haley lauds Ivanka Trump for promoting entrepreneurs

Ivanka is currently in India leading a high-profile US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad being co-hosted by the two countries. This is her first visit to India in this capacity also that of a member of the First Family.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley today applauded Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter and his advisor, for promoting female entrepreneurs during her ongoing visit to India.

Ivanka is currently in India leading a high-profile US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad being co-hosted by the two countries. This is her first visit to India in this capacity also that of a member of the First Family.

"Thrilled to see Ivanka Trump in India promoting female entrepreneurs. At home, that means improving workforce development and cutting government red tape," Haley said in a tweet.

"Globally it means creating an environment where women- across the world-have access to the capital & mentorship they need to succeed," said Haley, who is the highest ranking Indian-American in the Trump administration.

related news

In recent weeks, Haley said that she was planning to visit India this year but could not go because of her other pressing engagement, but hopes to travel soon.

State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert also praised Ivanka for her accomplishments in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the 8th annual GE Summit, Ivanka said, reducing gender gap in the labour force by half can help boost Indian economy by over USD 150 billion in the next three years and reiterated her father's words that "India has a true friend in the White House".

"We are certainly proud of what she's been able to accomplish, and I can think of no better representative for the US Government to talk about women's entrepreneurship than her," she told reporters at a news conference.

The GES is the preeminent annual entrepreneurship gathering that convenes emerging entrepreneurs, investors, and supporters from around the world, she said.

"And we are excited about the focus that this year's GES puts on the US-India bilateral relationship," Nauert said.

GES 2017 participants will empower innovators and entrepreneurs, particularly women, to utilize new skills and resources to achieve success through plenaries, workshops, and a pitch competition, she asserted.

Noting that it was the first time the GES has taken place in South Asia, she said, " It reflects the region's strong entrepreneurship achievements and future as well as the rapid growth of the US-India strategic partnership.

tags #Current Affairs #GES #India #Ivanka Trump #Nikki Haley #World News

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.