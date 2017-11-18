News Live: Security forces gun down 5 terrorists in Kashmir’s Bandipora area

Eris Lifesciences on Saturday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Strides Shasun’s India branded generics business for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 500 crore, reports Moneycontrol News’ Viswanath Pilla. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and both parties intend to close the transaction by November 30, 2017.
Strides’ India branded generics business comprise of a portfolio of over 130 brands in the domains of neurology, psychiatry, nutraceuticals and gastro. As per the terms of the agreement, Eris will acquire the marketing and distribution rights for the said portfolio of products in India while Strides will retain the global rights for these products.
The acquisition is Eris’s fourth- and the largest- in the last 18 months. It will also be among the top 10 companies in the central nervous system (CNS) segment Eris is already among the top 20 companies in the cardiology segment and ranks among the top 10 in the diabetology segment.
Drug firm Divi's Laboratories said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its unit in Visakhapatnam, reports PTI. Divi's Laboratories unit-II at Visakhapatnam was inspected by the USFDA in September, 2017 wherein a form-483 was issued with six observations.
"We have now received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US-FDA for our Unit-II, as closure of audit by FDA," the company said in a BSE filing. The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed.
Nov 18, 05:57 PM (IST)
Evidence recording completed in case against Abu Salem
A Delhi court completed recording evidence in a case against gangster Abu Salem for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman in 2002, reports PTI. Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sehrawat heard arguments from the prosecution and the advocate of the accused, MS Khan, and posted the matter for further hearing on November 21.
Salem, who was extradited from Portugal in November 2005, was granted bail in 2013 in the present case. However, he is currently jailed in various other cases, including the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. Salem, along with five other accused, is facing trial for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from businessman Ashok Gupta, a resident of Greater Kailash.
Nov 18, 05:56 PM (IST)
Nov 18, 05:29 PM (IST)
Demonetisation not an appropriate response to black money: Manmohan Singh
Demonetisation was not an appropriate response to the black money issue, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said and suggested that the government simplify tax and administration systems to address it, reports PTI. The answer to black money problem was to simplify our tax, land registration and the administration systems. That was the only way in which the country could move forward in a society where there was less role for black money generation, Singh said. He said he believed that demonetisation was not an appropriate response to the black money problem.
Nov 18, 05:26 PM (IST)
Prasoon Joshi slams 'Padmavati' makers for screening film without certificate
Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi slammed the makers of "Padmavati" for screening the movie for various TV channels without getting a censor certificate, reports PTI. Joshi's statement comes after reports that the producers of "Padmavati" - mired in controversy over allegations that it distorts history -- held a special screening for a few journalists.
A day after the CBFC sent Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film back because the application for the certification was "incomplete", Joshi said he was "disappointed" that it was being screened for the media and getting reviewed on national channels without CBFC having seen or certified it. "This compromises the role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry. It's myopic to treat the certification process haphazardly to suit convenience," he said.
Nov 18, 05:20 PM (IST)
Tourists enjoy as Himachal Pradesh's Solang Valley turns into a winter wonderland with the onset of snow. pic.twitter.com/WXUqMh6hMr
Volkswagen to invest $27bn in core brand until 2022
Volkswagen will invest EUR 22.8 billion ($26.9 billion) in its main car brand over the next five years, it said on Saturday, a day after it announced a spending programme aimed at bolstering its position as a maker of electric cars, reports Reuters. Most of that sum, around EUR 14 billion, will be spent in Germany, Volkswagen said, adding that one of the key measures included a EUR 1 billion injection to transform the carmaker's Zwickau plant into a pure e-mobility facility.
Nov 18, 04:58 PM (IST)
Nov 18, 04:41 PM (IST)
A file photo of Haveli Dharmapura in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk area, which recently earned 'Honourable Mention' in the 2017 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation. PTI
Nov 18, 04:31 PM (IST)
NCP to fight Gujarat Assembly polls in alliance with Congress
The Nationalist Congress Party said it will contest the Assembly elections in Gujarat next month in alliance with the Congress to oust the 22-year-old BJP regime in the state, reports PTI. NCP general secretary Tariq Anwar said the result of the Assembly polls will show people's feelings and perception about the central government's performance. "The NCP has extended its full support to the Congress and will fight the Assembly polls (in Gujarat) in alliance with the Congress," Anwar said.
Nov 18, 04:16 PM (IST)
The Income Tax Department seized Rs 11 crore cash after searches on a broker in the NSE co-location case in New Delhi on Friday. PTI
Nov 18, 04:12 PM (IST)
Ivanka to lead American team for business summit in India: US
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, who is also a top White House advisor, will be leading the American contingent at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India later this month, the State Department has announced, reports PTI. The Summit in Hyderabad, to be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries, will be co-hosted by India and the US. The theme for the mega event will be 'Women First, Prosperity for All' and on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the White House in June had invited Ivanka Trump, 36, to visit India. During the Summit, following closely on the heels of the Global Entrepreneurship Week, the attendees will participate interactive discussions and workshops, spread over three days, with accomplished entrepreneurs and investors who will share their knowledge and experience on how to start and scale a business.
Nov 18, 04:10 PM (IST)
Chidambaram mocks govt's sudden love for Moody's
Mocking at government's elation over the sovereign rating upgrade by Moody's, ex-finance minister P Chidambaram said only a few months ago the regime had flayed the rating methodology, reports PTI. "Just some months ago, government had said the Moody's methodology was all wrong... A long letter was written by Shaktikanta Das (ex-economic affairs secretary) questioning Moody's ratings methodology, saying they've to revise their methodology as it's all wonky," he said.
Moody's had on Friday upgraded the sovereign ratings by a notch to Baa2 with stable outlook, citing the Modi government's various reform programme and higher growth prospectus. The last rating upgrade was in 2004. Ridiculing the way government has reacted to the upward rating revision, the senior Congress leader recalled that for the government "Moody's, whose methodology was all wrong circa 2016".
On higher growth, which was cited by the agency as one of the key reasons for the rating action, he said the same agency and government project growth at 6.7% for the current financial year. "It was 8% in 2015-16, 7.1% in 2016-17 and will be 6.7% in 2017-18. Is that North or South, you conclude," he said.
Nov 18, 04:08 PM (IST)
Gold soars Rs 325 on wedding season demand, global cues
Gold prices jumped by Rs 325 to Rs 30,775 per 10 grams at the bullion market on the back of wedding season demand and strong global cues. Silver also recaptured the Rs 41,000-mark by recovering Rs 600 to Rs 41,150 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Traders said brisk buying by local jewellers to meet ongoing wedding season demand lifted the gold prices. Moreover, a firm trend in global markets amid a weak dollar boosted the sentiment.
Globally, gold rose by 0.04 per cent to SGD 1,755.62 per ounce in Singapore, while in New York the metal climbed 1.18% to $1,293.40 an ounce and silver by 1.32% to Rs 17.28 an ounce. In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity zoomed by Rs 325 each to Rs 30,775 and Rs 30,625 per 10 grams respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs 175 in last two days.
Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight grams in limited deals. Tracking gold, silver ready climbed by Rs 600 to Rs 41,150 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 560 to Rs 40,150 per kg. Silver coins were flat at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
Nov 18, 04:00 PM (IST)
Divi's Laboratories’ Vizag unit gets USFDA EIR with 6 observations
Drug firm Divi's Laboratories said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its unit in Visakhapatnam, reports PTI. Divi's Laboratories unit-II at Visakhapatnam was inspected by the USFDA in September, 2017 wherein a form-483 was issued with six observations.
"We have now received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US-FDA for our Unit-II, as closure of audit by FDA," the company said in a BSE filing. The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed.
Nov 18, 03:45 PM (IST)
Nov 18, 03:38 PM (IST)
Actor Rahul Roy joins BJP
Actor Rahul Roy joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel at the party headquarters in New Delhi. He said it was a significant day for him and thanked the party. "The way Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have been taking the country forward and the way the perspective of the world towards India has changed in the past two years is remarkable. I am elated to have taken this decision," Roy said.
The actor said that he wants to contribute towards development of the country and is ready to take up any task entrusted to him by the party. Roy made his Bollywood debut at the age of 22 in the 1990 blockbuster 'Aashiqui'. He acted in movies like 'Junoon' and 'Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee'. The actor also won the first season of TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'. (Picture courtesy: ANI)
Manmohan Singh says economy not out of the woods despite Moody's rating upgrade
The NDA government should not be "lured into false belief" that the economy is out of the wood, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said, reacting to the Moody's upgradation of India's sovereign credit rating, reports PTI. The US-based agency upped India's rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed its rating outlook to 'stable' from 'positive', saying the reforms will help stabilise rising levels of debt.
"I am glad that Moody's has done what they have done but we must not be, I think, lured into false belief that we are out of the wood," he said, reacting to a query on Moody's rating. The economy needed strong purposeful guidance to move forward at the rate which the government itself says they want the country to move 8-10%, Singh said. His comments came in the wake of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley terming the Moody's upgrading India's sovereign rating after 13 years as "belated recognition" of reforms undertaken.
Nov 18, 03:22 PM (IST)
Three women run over by express train in Mumbai
Three women were killed after they were run over by an express train while crossing tracks between suburban Malad and Goregaon stations, a senior Western Railway (WR) official said. Another woman was injured in the tragic incident, he said. "The incident took place at around 12.15 pm when the deceased were trespassing (crossing tracks illegally) between Malad and Goregaon stations," said WR Chief Public Relations Officer Ravinder Bhakar. "Another woman sustained injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital," he told PTI.
Nov 18, 01:54 PM (IST)
Cement bag costs Rs 8000 at this border town in Arunachal Pradesh
People living in Vijoynagar town of Arunachal Pradesh pay Rs 8,000 for one bag of cement, that too if it is available, according to a PTIreport.
Vijoynagar, a sub-divisional town under Changlang district with just 1500 residents, has no proper surface communication. People have to walk for five days from the nearest thoroughfare in Miao to reach the town.
With urbanisation, police should develop innovative skills to meet challenges: HC
Cities like Mumbai and Pune have to bear the burden of urbanisation and migration from across the country and hence the police machinery will have to develop innovative skills to deal with law and order problems, the Bombay High Court has said.
The remarks were made by a division bench of Justices SC Dharmadhikari and Bharati Dhanger while hearing a petition filed by a man here after the police reportedly failed to find his daughter who has been missing ever since her husband committed suicide in 2014.
5 stocks where brokerages retained buy post Q2 results can give up to 30% upside
Benchmark indices are inching toward the record high made earlier this month. Sensex could get past 34,000 by December end on the back stable earnings and the sovereign ratings upgrade by Moody's, which will turn FIIs positive on the Indian markets.
GST is an idea which had the blessings of the Congress party, but we would have implemented it after due care and adequate preparation: Former PM Manmohan Singh in Kochi, yesterday pic.twitter.com/iqf1oxjQAt
This trilemma is the biggest challenge Modi govt faces: Saurabh Mukherjea
Given the Government’s response in expediting action on policy concerns in the wake of falling economic growth (multiple pullbacks in the GST regime, banking recap, MSP hikes), it would not be unfair to say that the NDA is at present a reactive administration, writes Saurabh Mukherjea.
Personal Finance this week: A few tips to manage your money better
Saving more and investing one’s savings in the right mix of investment options is the way to achieving to one’s financial goals. It is no secret sauce, rather it is the disciplined approach that makes one richer over his lifetime. If you have just started working, here are some tips that can be of immense help.
L&T construction bags Rs 8,650 crore order to build Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)
Heavy civil infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction has bagged a major order worth Rs 8,650 crore from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to construct packages 01 and 03 of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL).
6.9 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, close to Arunachal Pradesh border
A strong intensity earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter Scale hit Tibet's Nyingchi prefecture, located close to Arunachal Pradesh border, in the early hours of today.
The quake struck at 6:34 am (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
A file photo of Haveli Dharmapura in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk area, which recently earned 'Honourable Mention' in the 2017 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation. PTI
The Income Tax Department seized Rs 11 crore cash after searches on a broker in the NSE co-location case in New Delhi on Friday. PTI
Ivanka to lead American team for business summit in India: US
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, who is also a top White House advisor, will be leading the American contingent at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India later this month, the State Department has announced, reports PTI. The Summit in Hyderabad, to be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries, will be co-hosted by India and the US. The theme for the mega event will be 'Women First, Prosperity for All' and on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the White House in June had invited Ivanka Trump, 36, to visit India. During the Summit, following closely on the heels of the Global Entrepreneurship Week, the attendees will participate interactive discussions and workshops, spread over three days, with accomplished entrepreneurs and investors who will share their knowledge and experience on how to start and scale a business.
India vs Sri Lanka, Day 3, 1st Test: Follow the ball-by-ball commentary and live updates here.
Zimbabweans to march as Robert Mugabe's future in the balance
The marches will cap an unprecedented week in which generals seized power and put Mugabe under house arrest in a stunning turnaround for the president who has ruled since 1980.
Read the full story here and find out what is happening in Zimbabwe here.
With urbanisation, police should develop innovative skills to meet challenges: HC
Cities like Mumbai and Pune have to bear the burden of urbanisation and migration from across the country and hence the police machinery will have to develop innovative skills to deal with law and order problems, the Bombay High Court has said.
The remarks were made by a division bench of Justices SC Dharmadhikari and Bharati Dhanger while hearing a petition filed by a man here after the police reportedly failed to find his daughter who has been missing ever since her husband committed suicide in 2014.
Read the full story here.
5 stocks where brokerages retained buy post Q2 results can give up to 30% upside
Benchmark indices are inching toward the record high made earlier this month. Sensex could get past 34,000 by December end on the back stable earnings and the sovereign ratings upgrade by Moody's, which will turn FIIs positive on the Indian markets.
Read the full story here.
This trilemma is the biggest challenge Modi govt faces: Saurabh Mukherjea
Given the Government’s response in expediting action on policy concerns in the wake of falling economic growth (multiple pullbacks in the GST regime, banking recap, MSP hikes), it would not be unfair to say that the NDA is at present a reactive administration, writes Saurabh Mukherjea.
Read more here.
Personal Finance this week: A few tips to manage your money better
Saving more and investing one’s savings in the right mix of investment options is the way to achieving to one’s financial goals. It is no secret sauce, rather it is the disciplined approach that makes one richer over his lifetime. If you have just started working, here are some tips that can be of immense help.
Read more here.
L&T construction bags Rs 8,650 crore order to build Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)
Heavy civil infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction has bagged a major order worth Rs 8,650 crore from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to construct packages 01 and 03 of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL).