News Live: Rajasthan CM Raje asks Smriti Irani to not release ‘Padmavati’ without changes

Banks asked to prevent defaulters from buying stressed assets
To ensure success of bankruptcy process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Finance Ministry has asked banks to be vigilant to ensure that wilful defaulters are prevented from buying same stressed assets again, official sources said.
Nov 19, 01:27 PM (IST)
India's holdings of US government securities jump to $145 billion
Continuing to increase its exposure, India's holdings of American government securities touched USD 145.1 billion at the end of September, official data showed.
Remaining the 11th largest holder of the US Treasury securities, India increased its holdings by little over USD 6 billion in September compared to August when the same stood at USD 138.9 billion.
Nov 19, 01:09 PM (IST)
Banks asked to prevent defaulters from buying stressed assets
To ensure success of bankruptcy process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Finance Ministry has asked banks to be vigilant to ensure that wilful defaulters are prevented from buying same stressed assets again, official sources said.
As many as 12 accounts each having more than Rs 5,000 crore of outstanding loans and accounting for 25 per cent of total NPAs of banks are being under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process.
Nov 19, 01:08 PM (IST)
Illegal land acquisition? Usha Martin taken to SC for Kathautia coal block
Kolkata-based wire rope manufacturer Usha Martin has been dragged to the Supreme Court for alleged irregularities in land acquisition in Jharkhand, according to a report by Business Standard.
The apex court has issued notices to the company and other respondents including the state government on a special leave petition challenging an order by the Jharkhand High Court.
Nov 19, 12:46 PM (IST)
Congress Working Committee to meet on Monday
Party president Sonia Gandhi has called a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on Monday morning, to notify the schedule for the election of the next president of the Indian National Congress, The Hindu reported.
The move comes after the Election Commission set a deadline of December 31 for the party to complete the process of organisational elections.
Nov 19, 12:43 PM (IST)
Raje to Irani: Don’t release ‘Padmavati’ without changes
Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje waded into the controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" on Saturday, asking Union information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani that the movie not be released without making the necessary changes. She's the first CM to come out openly against the film.
Nov 19, 12:39 PM (IST)
Demonetisation rollout was 'deeply flawed': Nobel laureate Richard Thaler
US economist and Nobel laureate Richard Thaler thinks that the Indian government's decision to demonetize high value currency notes was a "good" concept but its implementation was "deeply flawed", according to a report by Times of India.
Thaler further said that the move to introduce Rs 2,000 notes during the remonetisation exercise was "puzzling" and undercut the purpose of the note ban, considering that it aimed to crack down on the parallel economy and transform India into a less-cash society.
Nov 19, 12:05 PM (IST)
Eight TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, nets snapped
Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested early today by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in Palk Strait off Katchatheevu.
The fishermen from this island town and Mandapam were arrested by the Lankan Naval personnel while they were fishing near Katchatheevu and taken to Kaarainagar in the island nation, Assistant Director of Fisheries, Mandapam, Gopinath said.
Nov 19, 11:33 AM (IST)
Crunch talks as Mugabe and generals thrash out his exit
Zimbabwean army generals will pile further pressure on President Robert Mugabe to resign today after tens of thousands of overjoyed protesters celebrated the apparent end of his 37-year regime.
Mugabe's hold on power was broken this week when the military took over in a dispute over who would succeed the 93-year-old president, the world's oldest head of state.
Nov 19, 11:02 AM (IST)
Road injuries caused 65% more disabilities, early deaths in 2016 compared with 1990
Road injuries caused 65 percent more ill-health, disabilities and early deaths in 2016 than they did in 1990, according to a government report.
The contribution of road injuries to the total disease burden in the country has increased in most states since 1990, said the report compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Public Heath Foundation of India (PHFI) and Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).
Nov 19, 10:42 AM (IST)
Former PM Manmohan Singh to get Indira Gandhi peace prize
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh will receive the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development this year for his leadership of the country between 2004 and 2014 and for enhancing India's
stature globally.
Nov 19, 10:34 AM (IST)
Duty to remove defects is of car manufacturer: NCDRC
It's the duty of a car manufacturer to remove the defects in a vehicle and make it roadworthy, the apex consumer commission has said while asking Maruti Suzuki India Limited to refund the price of one of its models to a customer for failing to rectify the complaint.
Nov 19, 10:09 AM (IST)
Narayana Hrudayalaya plans Rs 500 crore expansion, to enter Africa
Leading private sector hospital chain Narayana Hrudayalaya has chalked out a Rs 500 crore expansion plan, which will see it entering high-value markets in the country over next three years as well as making a foray into Africa.
Nov 19, 10:05 AM (IST)
Card transactions soar 84% in Sep 2017 to Rs 74,090 crore: Report
The debit and credit cardtransactions have jumped to Rs 74,090 crore in September this year, up a hefty 84 percent as compared to the same month last year when it stood at Rs 40,130 crore, thanks to the government push for non-cash payments, says a study.
Nov 19, 09:38 AM (IST)
BJP releases second list of 36 candidates for Gujarat polls
The BJP today released its second list of 36 candidates for the next month's Gujarat assembly polls.
Twelve sitting MLAs, including one minister, were not given tickets in the list. The party has announced 106 candidates for elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.
Nov 19, 09:30 AM (IST)
Hardik wants 9 seats, Congress willing to give only 4
The deadlock between the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and Congress over ticket distribution continued on Saturday with Hardik Patel's outfit demanding nine tickets for its key players and the Congress ready to part with only four, according to a report by ToI.
