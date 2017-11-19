News LIVE: Demonetisation rollout 'deeply flawed', says Nobel winner Thaler

"The concept was good as a move to a cashless society to impede corruption but the rollout was deeply flawed and the introduction of the Rs 2000 note makes the motivation for the entire exercise puzzling."
Nov 19, 09:03 PM (IST)
The Congress appears to have made some headway in its negotiations on a quota formula with Patidar leaders. "Had fruitful discussion with PAAS convenors in a positive environment. We have clarified all their queries and meeting has ended on a positive note," Gujarat Congress Committee chief Bharat Solanki tweeted on Sunday evening.
PAAS leader Dinesh Bambhaniya was quoted as saying that the outfit's chief Hardik Patel would make an announcement in this regard in Rajkot on Monday.
Even though only two days are left to file nominations for the first phase of Gujarat polls, the Congress is yet to announce its candidates as the party is trying to strike the delicate caste balance while doing the quota tight rope and grappling internal factionalism.
Nov 19, 08:19 PM (IST)
Hours after the producers of Padmavati announced that they were deferring the release of the film, Haryana BJP chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu on Sunday said that he would reward Rs 10 crore to those who behead Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone.
Amu's remark came two days after a Meerut resident from the Kshatriya community declared a Rs 5 crore bounty on the heads of director and the female lead in Padmavati. Amu congratulated the youth. "I will take care of the families of those who decapitate Bhansali and Deepika," he said. He threatened to break the legs of actor Ranveer Singh,"if he didn't take his words back."
Nov 19, 07:13 PM (IST)
Prospects of fresh hiring by the private sector "do not look bright" in the remaining part of 2017-18, with wage cost control being a key priority for India Inc, Assocham said on Sunday.
The chamber said that PSU banks would bring down their employee cost to operation ratio, post re-capitalisation by the government, and fresh hiring may come down there as well.
The chamber based its assessment on the feedback received from its members.
Nov 19, 06:42 PM (IST)
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe was fired as leader of the ruling ZANU-PF party on Sunday and replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa, the deputy he sacked this month, sources at a special ZANU-PF meeting to decide Mugabe's fate told Reuters.
"He has been expelled," one of delegates told Reuters. "Mnangagwa is our new leader." Three other delegates confirmed Mugabe's dismissal.
Mugabe, 93, has been in power for 37 years. Zimbabwe's army detained him earlier this week days after he ousted Mnangagwa as his deputy, a move seen as a precursor to naming his wife, Grace, as his successor.
Nov 19, 06:06 PM (IST)
Hours after the makers deferred the release of Padmavati, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that the state government will not allow the release of the movie until "objectionable" scenes are deleted.
Nov 19, 05:36 PM (IST)
Congress leader P Chidambaram has warned that as the Narendra Modi government inched closer to the end of its term, it might also be assailed by the same degree of corruption allegations which drowned the UPA-II.
The former finance minister said the erstwhile Congress- led UPA-2 dispensation had acquired a reputation for "many many corrupt deeds" at the fag end of its tenure.
He, however, said the same "odium" could be attached to the BJP government as well when it completed its term (in 2019) though he was not wishing it to "happen".
"Since the UPA II was the last government that completed its tenure, that odium attached to the government. Wait for any government to complete its term of five years, the same odium will attach to that government as well," he said during a discussion at the Tata Literature Live festival in Mumbai.
"I am not wishing it happens, but it will happen," said Chidambaram, who was a key figure in the UPA regime.
Nov 19, 05:07 PM (IST)
210 govt websites made Aadhaar details public: UIDAI
More than 200 central and state government websites publicly displayed details such as names and addresses of some Aadhaar beneficiaries, the Unique Identification Authority of India has said.
The Aadhaar issuing body added, in response to an RTI query, that it took note of the breach and got the data removed from those websites.
It did not specify when the breach took place.
Nov 19, 04:14 PM (IST)
President, Vice-President continue to get less salary than top babus, chiefs
The President and the Vice- President continue to get less salaries as compared to the top bureaucrats and service chiefs since the laws are yet to be amended to rectify an anomaly with the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations nearly two years ago.
At present, the President gets Rs 1.50 lakh per month, the Vice-President Rs 1.25 lakh and a Governor of a state Rs 1.10 lakh. Read the full story here.
Nov 19, 04:00 PM (IST)
The popular belief about controversies surrounding a film is that the issues are raised for publicity and to create hype around the movie for better box office collections.
However, the flip side to this assumption is that when political parties, cultural groups or religious outfits go strongly against a film, the situation gets grim and may even result in a delay in release or or even cancellation in some states. And that amounts to crores in lost revenue.
The team of Padmavati is dealing with a similar situation because it is quite likely that the film may not see the light of day in some states. Made with a budget of around Rs 180 crore, which for a Bollywood movie is massive, the stakes are high for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Find out why the ongoing controversy doesn't bode well for Padmavati.
Nov 19, 03:31 PM (IST)
The statement by Viacom18 read as follows:
"Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind Padmavati' has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1st 2017. Along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, amongst the most gifted film makers of his generation, Viacom18 Motion Pictures has created a beautiful cinematic masterpiece in 'Padmavati' that captures Rajput valor, dignity and tradition in all its glory. The film is an eloquent portrayal of a tale that will fill every Indian with pride and showcase our country's story-telling prowess across the globe. We are a responsible, law-abiding corporate citizen and have the highest respect and regard for the law of the land and all our institutions and statutory bodies including the Central Board of Film Certification. We always have and are committed to continue following the established procedure and convention. We have faith that we will soon obtain the requisite clearances to release the film. We will announce the revised release date of the film in due course. We stand firm in our commitment to tell endearing tales that resonate with our audiences the world over as we have in the past with our other projects such as 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Queen', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and many more."
Nov 19, 03:30 PM (IST)
The development comes a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje urged the Centre to ensure that the controversial movie is not released without “necessary” changes.
In a statement, Viacom18 said the revised release date would be announced in “due course”.
Nov 19, 03:10 PM (IST)
Viacom18 decides to voluntarily defer Padmavati release
Viacom18, the makers of the film Padmavati, have decided to voluntarily defer releasing the film on December 1.
No fresh release date has been announced. The lavishly mounted period film, which centres around the Rajput queen Padmavati, has drawn the ire of various Rajput groups and others who have been protesting across the country. Both actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali have received threats.
Nov 19, 03:02 PM (IST)
We were never in discussions for merger with BigBasket: Grofers
Online grocery firm Grofers has denied holding merger talks with larger rival BigBasket, saying "just one meeting about business" last year between the two had been blown out of proportion.
Grofers founder and Chief Executive Alibinder Dhindsa said the company is focusing on growing its business as the online grocery segment is still at the nascent stage.
Nov 19, 02:25 PM (IST)
NGO writes to Trump against proposed move of lifting ban on importing elephants trophies
Wildlife SOS, an NGO based in India, has petitioned US Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke against President Donald Trump's proposed move of lifting a 2014 ban on import of elephants trophies from two African nations.
On Thursday, the Trump administration had reversed an Obama-era ban to issue permits for elephant trophies from Zambia and Zimbabwe, which environmental groups said would lead to more poaching.
Nov 19, 02:23 PM (IST)
DGCA to take views of all affected parties in IndiGo probe
Aviation regulator DGCA will gather point of views of all affected parties during the probe into the recent incident of IndiGo staff assaulting a passenger at the airport in the national capital, a senior government official said.
The incident, that happened on October 15, was condemned by the civil aviation ministry, which has sought a detailed probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Nov 19, 01:41 PM (IST)
Banks asked to prevent defaulters from buying stressed assets
To ensure success of bankruptcy process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Finance Ministry has asked banks to be vigilant to ensure that wilful defaulters are prevented from buying same stressed assets again, official sources said.
Nov 19, 01:27 PM (IST)
India's holdings of US government securities jump to $145 billion
Continuing to increase its exposure, India's holdings of American government securities touched USD 145.1 billion at the end of September, official data showed.
Remaining the 11th largest holder of the US Treasury securities, India increased its holdings by little over USD 6 billion in September compared to August when the same stood at USD 138.9 billion.
Nov 19, 01:09 PM (IST)
Banks asked to prevent defaulters from buying stressed assets
To ensure success of bankruptcy process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Finance Ministry has asked banks to be vigilant to ensure that wilful defaulters are prevented from buying same stressed assets again, official sources said.
As many as 12 accounts each having more than Rs 5,000 crore of outstanding loans and accounting for 25 per cent of total NPAs of banks are being under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process.
Nov 19, 01:08 PM (IST)
Illegal land acquisition? Usha Martin taken to SC for Kathautia coal block
Kolkata-based wire rope manufacturer Usha Martin has been dragged to the Supreme Court for alleged irregularities in land acquisition in Jharkhand, according to a report by Business Standard.
The apex court has issued notices to the company and other respondents including the state government on a special leave petition challenging an order by the Jharkhand High Court.
Nov 19, 12:46 PM (IST)
Congress Working Committee to meet on Monday
Party president Sonia Gandhi has called a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on Monday morning, to notify the schedule for the election of the next president of the Indian National Congress, The Hindu reported.
The move comes after the Election Commission set a deadline of December 31 for the party to complete the process of organisational elections.
Nov 19, 12:43 PM (IST)
Raje to Irani: Don’t release ‘Padmavati’ without changes
Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje waded into the controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" on Saturday, asking Union information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani that the movie not be released without making the necessary changes. She's the first CM to come out openly against the film.
Nov 19, 12:39 PM (IST)
Demonetisation rollout was 'deeply flawed': Nobel laureate Richard Thaler
US economist and Nobel laureate Richard Thaler thinks that the Indian government's decision to demonetize high value currency notes was a "good" concept but its implementation was "deeply flawed", according to a report by Times of India.
Thaler further said that the move to introduce Rs 2,000 notes during the remonetisation exercise was "puzzling" and undercut the purpose of the note ban, considering that it aimed to crack down on the parallel economy and transform India into a less-cash society.
Nov 19, 12:05 PM (IST)
Eight TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, nets snapped
Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested early today by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in Palk Strait off Katchatheevu.
The fishermen from this island town and Mandapam were arrested by the Lankan Naval personnel while they were fishing near Katchatheevu and taken to Kaarainagar in the island nation, Assistant Director of Fisheries, Mandapam, Gopinath said.
Nov 19, 11:33 AM (IST)
Crunch talks as Mugabe and generals thrash out his exit
Zimbabwean army generals will pile further pressure on President Robert Mugabe to resign today after tens of thousands of overjoyed protesters celebrated the apparent end of his 37-year regime.
Mugabe's hold on power was broken this week when the military took over in a dispute over who would succeed the 93-year-old president, the world's oldest head of state.
Nov 19, 11:02 AM (IST)
Road injuries caused 65% more disabilities, early deaths in 2016 compared with 1990
Road injuries caused 65 percent more ill-health, disabilities and early deaths in 2016 than they did in 1990, according to a government report.
The contribution of road injuries to the total disease burden in the country has increased in most states since 1990, said the report compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Public Heath Foundation of India (PHFI) and Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).
Nov 19, 10:42 AM (IST)
Former PM Manmohan Singh to get Indira Gandhi peace prize
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh will receive the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development this year for his leadership of the country between 2004 and 2014 and for enhancing India's
stature globally.
Nov 19, 10:34 AM (IST)
Duty to remove defects is of car manufacturer: NCDRC
It's the duty of a car manufacturer to remove the defects in a vehicle and make it roadworthy, the apex consumer commission has said while asking Maruti Suzuki India Limited to refund the price of one of its models to a customer for failing to rectify the complaint.
