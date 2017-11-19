News LIVE: Demonetisation rollout 'deeply flawed', says Nobel winner Thaler

Congress leader P Chidambaram has warned that as the Narendra Modi government inched closer to the end of its term, it might also be assailed by the same degree of corruption allegations which drowned the UPA-II.

The former finance minister said the erstwhile Congress- led UPA-2 dispensation had acquired a reputation for "many many corrupt deeds" at the fag end of its tenure.

He, however, said the same "odium" could be attached to the BJP government as well when it completed its term (in 2019) though he was not wishing it to "happen".

"Since the UPA II was the last government that completed its tenure, that odium attached to the government. Wait for any government to complete its term of five years, the same odium will attach to that government as well," he said during a discussion at the Tata Literature Live festival in Mumbai.

"I am not wishing it happens, but it will happen," said Chidambaram, who was a key figure in the UPA regime.