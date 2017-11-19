News highlights of the day: Honda recalling 900,000 minivans because seats may tip forward

Eris Lifesciences on Saturday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Strides Shasun’s India branded generics business for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 500 crore, reports Moneycontrol News’ Viswanath Pilla. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and both parties intend to close the transaction by November 30, 2017.
Strides’ India branded generics business comprise of a portfolio of over 130 brands in the domains of neurology, psychiatry, nutraceuticals and gastro. As per the terms of the agreement, Eris will acquire the marketing and distribution rights for the said portfolio of products in India while Strides will retain the global rights for these products.
The acquisition is Eris’s fourth- and the largest- in the last 18 months. It will also be among the top 10 companies in the central nervous system (CNS) segment Eris is already among the top 20 companies in the cardiology segment and ranks among the top 10 in the diabetology segment.
Drug firm Divi's Laboratories said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its unit in Visakhapatnam, reports PTI. Divi's Laboratories unit-II at Visakhapatnam was inspected by the USFDA in September, 2017 wherein a form-483 was issued with six observations.
"We have now received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US-FDA for our Unit-II, as closure of audit by FDA," the company said in a BSE filing. The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed.
Honda recalling 900,000 minivans because seats may tip forward
Honda Motor Co said it was recalling about 900,000 minivans because second-row seats may tip forward if not properly latched after being adjusted, reports Reuters. The Japanese automaker said the recall covered 2011-2017 Honda Odyssey minivans, all but 2,000 of which are in North America, and that it had 46 reports of minor injuries related to the issue. Honda said it was working on a recall fix to help ensure proper latching and, in the interim, had posted a detailed instruction sheet on how to ensure seats are properly latched.
Sanya: India's Manushi Chillar is crowned Miss World during the beauty pageant held in Sanya in southern China's Hainan province on Saturday. AP/PTI
Bus crashes into truck in Maharashtra, leaving 6 dead
Six persons were killed and 35 others injured after a state transport bus collided with a truck near Latur in central Maharashtra, police told PTI. The accident occurred at Chalburga Pati near Ausa taluka in Latur, they said. Ganesh Kindre, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ausa, said the state transport bus was heading towards Nilanga town and the truck was moving towards Latur when they crashed into each other. The crash left six persons dead and 35 others injured, he said. The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals, the police officer said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, police said. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
L&T's Naik is original Make-in-India man: Mukesh Ambani
Describing Larsen & Toubro's non-executive Chairman AM Naik as a man with great vision, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said he is the first and the "original Make-in-India man", reports PTI. "My association with Naik goes back to 35 years, when I saw him as a young engineer and that was in 1983-84. At that time, he was the original Make-in-India man," Ambani said at the launch of Naik's biography titled 'The Nationalist' in Mumbai on Saturday evening.
The book, authored by Minhaz Merchant, details how Naik, in his 53 years at the nation's largest engineering company, has travelled the long and arduous route to reach great heights. "During that period (1983-84), I had returned from the US and we wanted to build capacities. I was quite idealistic and wanted to build a world-class facility. So I thought we would have to import from Germany and Japan. But Naik told me the he would do it. That is the vision I saw in him in the 80s," Ambani said.
He further said the basic parameter in the 35 years of association was that we will make in India, but without compromising on the quality. "I told him that we want quality to be better than anyone else and you have the Reliance business," Ambani said.
"Being a shop-floor man, Naik could understand the micro details and he was very ambitious. His curiosity and ambition is such that whenever, during our talks, I told him that foreign firms have got certain technology, he would strive to develop a much better version of it. When I told him about the CAD (computer-aided design) system, within three months, L&T had developed it. Recently, I spoke to him about artificial intelligence and I am sure that within a few months you will tell me that your intelligence is better than the whole world," Ambani said.
Mumbai: L&T Chairman AM Naik, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during the launch of Naik's biography The Nationalist in Mumbai on Saturday evening. PTI
Murshidabad: Police busted a gang dealing in fake currency and recovered worth 5,96.000 fake notes and three persons arrested in Murshidabad district, West Bengal on Saturday. PTI
Party set to sack Mugabe, sources say, as protesters march on his residence
Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party will meet on Sunday to dismiss President Robert Mugabe and reinstate the vice-president he dismissed, Emmerson Mnangagwa, two party sources told Reuters on Saturday. The sources said a party central committee meeting scheduled on Sunday would also dismiss 93-year-old Mugabe’s preferred successor, his wife Grace, from her role as head of the ZANU-PF Women’s League.
Mugabe’s 37-year rule has been effectively at an end since the army seized control on Wednesday, confining him to his residence, saying it wanted to target the “criminals” around him. Shortly after the sources revealed the meeting, a motorcade left Mugabe’s official residence in the capital Harare to the jeers of onlookers, although it was unclear if he was inside.
Hundreds of thousands of people had flooded the streets of Harare singing, dancing and hugging soldiers in an outpouring of elation at Mugabe’s demise, while others marched towards his residence. In scenes reminiscent of the downfall of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989, men, women and children ran alongside the armoured cars and the troops who stepped in this week to oust the only ruler Zimbabwe has known since independence in 1980.
Harare: An army armoured personnel carrier drives slowly through the gathered crowd of thousands demanding President Robert Mugabe stand down, on the road leading to State House in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday. In a euphoric gathering that just days ago would have drawn a police crackdown, crowds marched through Zimbabwe's capital on Saturday to demand the departure of President Robert Mugabe, one of Africa's last remaining liberation leaders, after nearly four decades in power. AP/PTI
File Photo of Miss India 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar with Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar. Chhillar created history and made India proud by becoming the fifth Indian ever to win the coveted title of Miss World 2017 at the Sanya City Arena, in China. PTI
File Photo of Miss India 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar. Chhillar created history and made India proud by becoming the fifth Indian ever to win the coveted title of Miss World 2017 at the Sanya City Arena, in China. PTI
File Photo of Miss India 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar. Chhillar created history and made India proud by becoming the fifth Indian ever to win the coveted title of Miss World 2017 at the Sanya City Arena, in China. PTI
Revenue collected under GST in October at Rs 95,000cr: Sushil Modi
The revenue collected under the Goods & Services Tax (GST) in October was Rs 95,131 crore and average revenue shortfall of states has come down to 17.6%, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said. The government had collected Rs 93,141 crore revenue under the GST in September.
Modi, who heads the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST Network, said the average revenue shortfall of all states for August was 28.4% and it has come down to 17.6% in October. "This is a good indication. It shows the system is slowly stabilising," he said after a meeting of the GoM. In rupee terms, the revenue shortfall of all states has come down from Rs 12,208 crore in August to Rs 7,560 crore in October, he said.
Take steps to ensure peace along LoC: Indian DGMO to Pak counterpart
Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) asked his Pakistani counterpart to take steps to ensure peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, reports PTI. During a telephonic conversation, Lt Gen A K Bhatt told his Pakistani counterpart that there appeared to be a "disconnect" between the Pakistan Army's reiteration about the desire for peace and the action of its troops, official sources said. Citing various incidents, Bhatt said that Pakistani troops resort to heavy firing without provocation, they said.
The telephonic conversation between the two DGMOs took place following a request by the Pakistani side. Lt Gen Bhatt impressed upon the Pakistan DGMO Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza that there appeared to be a "disconnect between the intent at the Pakistani General Headquarters which reiterates its desire for peace and the actions of Pakistani troops along the Line of Control, who resort to heavy firing without provocation," a source said.
PNB, Action Construction Equipment tie up for farm machinery financing
Public sector lender Punjab National Bank and Action Construction Equipment (ACE) have tied up for financing of farm machinery through the bank's branch network across the country, reports PTI. "The tie-up between the two largest players in their respective fields will enable PNB to facilitate the availability of quality farm machinery equipment to its huge farmer base at very low rate of interest i.e., at present 9.2%," Punjab National Bank (PNB) said in a statement. "For ACE, the tie-up will enable it to tap into PNB's huge network and customer base and thus further strengthening its presence in India," it added. A memorandum of understanding was signed by the officials of the two companies.
Shameful your boss silencing you: Rahul to Sitharaman
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi hit back at Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the multi-crore Rafale deal, claiming it was "shameful" that her boss was "silencing" her, reports PTI. He also asked her whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken permission from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) before announcing the purchase of the Rafale fighter aircraft in Paris.
Gandhi's retort comes a day after Sitharaman alleged that it was shameful on part of the Congress to raise objections on the deal. The Congress had raised several questions on the deal, accusing the government of compromising national interest and security while promoting "crony capitalism" and causing a loss to the public exchequer.
National Herald: Sonia, Rahul accuse Swamy of delaying case
Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi accused BJP leader Subramanian Swamy of delaying the trial in the National Herald case filed by him against them and others, reports PTI. This was stated by the Gandhis and four other accused Congress leaders in a reply to an application by Swamy, who had sought admission or denial of various documents filed by him. They told Metropolitan Magistrate Ambika Singh that the application filed by the complainant "suffers from a series of infirmities and it needs to be rejected at the very outset".
The reply said, "...this exercise undertaken by the complainant to file multiple applications, choosing to withdraw some and further choosing to change the relief sought in one by replacing it with another is nothing but an absolute disregard for the precious time of this court and of the larger judicial process." It sought dismissal of Swamy's application. Swamy, in his complaint, has accused the Gandhis and the others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh through which the Young Indian Pvt (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that the Associate Journals Limited (AJL) owed to the Congress.
Dalai Lama to arrive in Bodh Gaya in December
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will arrive in Bodh Gaya, the place where the Buddha had attained enlightenment, on a 50-day-long tour next month, officials told PTI. "The Dalai Lama will arrive in Bodh Gaya on December 26. His tour will be 50-day-long. During his stay, the Dalai Lama will be offering discourses at the Kalchakra Maidan on January 5-7 and again on January 14-16", Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee member Arvind Kumar Singh said. "The Dalai Lama is also expected to receive a number of heads of state from ASEAN countries who are likely to visit Delhi for attending the Republic Day celebrations and then fly to Bodh Gaya to seek the blessings of the revered spiritual leader", he said.
Cannot spell out what happened due to UPA indecision on Rafale: Sitharaman
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the previous UPA government for not taking a decision on the Rafale fighter jet deal for about 10 years and said she could not spell out in detail what happened due to the delay as it involved the nation's security, reports PTI. She said no decision was taken in the matter between 2004 and 2013, during the UPA dispensation after several rounds of discussion.
"After being in power for 10 years...you (Congress party-led UPA) went without taking a decision," she said. The minister said she could not spell out in detail about what happened due to the indecision as the issue involved the nation's security. She said that after the NDA assumed power in 2014, the inter-governmental route was opted for expeditious procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets in fly-away condition with France after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussions with the Air Force.
Stating that the UPA government could not complete the procurement, she said the BJP-led dispensation did it, "considering our necessity and in view of urgency." The procurement order was placed "properly" and "by not slipping away" from any procedures. The Cabinet Committee on Security nod was obtained and all formalities were complied with, she stated.
GP Hinduja says policy implementation in India lacks speed
Leading NRI industrialist GP Hinduja has said that the speed of policy implementation in the Indian economy has failed to keep pace with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, reports PTI. Addressing a gathering of business people and parliamentarians at a Global Business Meet on 'Invest in India' by the Indo-European Business Forum (IEBF) at the House of Lords complex in London on Friday, the 77-year-old co-chairman of the multi-billion-dollar Hinduja Group said that British-Indians like him are committed to the country.
"Modi sahib's targets, his objectives, his aims are very good. But the implementation is not going at the same speed as what he would have liked... but we British-Indians here are committed to India," he said. Describing Britain's decision to leave the 28-member bloc European Union (EU) in a referendum last year as the biggest economic uncertainty of the day, he said: "Brexit has really made the UK government weak. Without this uncertainty, the economic conditions would have been much better.
India's Manushi Chhillar has won the Miss World 2017 pageant to become the 67th titleholder. The medical student from Haryana elbowed aside beauties from over 108 nations to win the crown in the Sanya City Arena in China PR. The gorgeous 20-year old has also won the Head to Head Challenge and the Beauty with a Purpose titles, earlier this evening. (Picture courtesy: Chandigarh Metro)
Scuffle in city corporation: Mayor, five others hospitalised
City Corporation Mayor VK Prasanth, four women councillors and a staff were injured following a scuffle between CPI-M and BJP councillors during discussion on installing high mast lights in the city, reports PTI. The injured were admitted to the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
The CCTV visuals showed noisy scenes in the council meeting and the mayor leaving the hall and falling down the stairs while moving towards his chamber in the first floor. Prasanth was injured in the head and also suffered bruises in the body. His condition was stable, a Medical college hospital release said.
Councillors Raziya Beegam and Sindu both from CPI-M and an aide of the mayor B Mohan are the others suffered injury and they are under treatment at the hospital, the release said. The injured BJP councillors Beena and Lekshami were admitted to the general hospital here.
I-T searches conspiracy to squeeze us out from politics: Dhinakaran
Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the Income Tax searches at the residence of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa to "squeeze us out" from politics, reports PTI. The Chief Minister Palaniswami camp, however, blamed the Sasikala family for the raids. I-T sleuths conducted searches in the office block of the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa, 'Veda Nilayam'.
Following inputs, a search operation was launched in the office block and a room used by jailed and deposed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala. Dhinakaran alleged that there was a conspiracy to squeeze out his family from politics and slammed his rival, Chief Minister Palaniswami, for not opposing the raids.
The Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa was a "sacred place" (punitha sthalam) for over 1.5 crore party workers and I-T sleuths conducting searches there had "hurt" them, he said at Thoothukudi. He pointed to the state government's announcement on turning the house into a memorial, but questioned why not even a single minister or any representative from that camp had gone there on Friday when the raid was on.
The holy shrine of Badrinath received moderate snowfall in Uttarakhand on Saturday. The portals of Badrinath are scheduled to be closed on November 19. PTI
Businesses can edit August, September GSTR-3B returns from November 20
GST Network will launch a facility for businesses to make changes to their August and September GSTR-3B return forms beginning November 20, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi told PTI. The Modi-led Group of Ministers (GoM), set up to look into GSTN glitches, also met Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani.
Nilekani assured them that GSTN will work smoothly, Modi said after the fourth meeting of the GoM in Bengaluru. He said Infosys has added 100 engineers for the project in the last one month. Now, 621 Infosys IT engineers are working on GSTN. Besides, the technology major has deployed 30 resident engineers all over the country to coordinate between state commissionerates and GSTN.
Bus crashes into truck in Maharashtra, leaving 6 dead
Six persons were killed and 35 others injured after a state transport bus collided with a truck near Latur in central Maharashtra, police told PTI. The accident occurred at Chalburga Pati near Ausa taluka in Latur, they said. Ganesh Kindre, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ausa, said the state transport bus was heading towards Nilanga town and the truck was moving towards Latur when they crashed into each other. The crash left six persons dead and 35 others injured, he said. The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals, the police officer said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, police said. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
L&T's Naik is original Make-in-India man: Mukesh Ambani
Describing Larsen & Toubro's non-executive Chairman AM Naik as a man with great vision, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said he is the first and the "original Make-in-India man", reports PTI. "My association with Naik goes back to 35 years, when I saw him as a young engineer and that was in 1983-84. At that time, he was the original Make-in-India man," Ambani said at the launch of Naik's biography titled 'The Nationalist' in Mumbai on Saturday evening.
The book, authored by Minhaz Merchant, details how Naik, in his 53 years at the nation's largest engineering company, has travelled the long and arduous route to reach great heights. "During that period (1983-84), I had returned from the US and we wanted to build capacities. I was quite idealistic and wanted to build a world-class facility. So I thought we would have to import from Germany and Japan. But Naik told me the he would do it. That is the vision I saw in him in the 80s," Ambani said.
He further said the basic parameter in the 35 years of association was that we will make in India, but without compromising on the quality. "I told him that we want quality to be better than anyone else and you have the Reliance business," Ambani said.
"Being a shop-floor man, Naik could understand the micro details and he was very ambitious. His curiosity and ambition is such that whenever, during our talks, I told him that foreign firms have got certain technology, he would strive to develop a much better version of it. When I told him about the CAD (computer-aided design) system, within three months, L&T had developed it. Recently, I spoke to him about artificial intelligence and I am sure that within a few months you will tell me that your intelligence is better than the whole world," Ambani said.
Mumbai: L&T Chairman AM Naik, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during the launch of Naik's biography The Nationalist in Mumbai on Saturday evening. PTI
Murshidabad: Police busted a gang dealing in fake currency and recovered worth 5,96.000 fake notes and three persons arrested in Murshidabad district, West Bengal on Saturday. PTI
Party set to sack Mugabe, sources say, as protesters march on his residence
Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party will meet on Sunday to dismiss President Robert Mugabe and reinstate the vice-president he dismissed, Emmerson Mnangagwa, two party sources told Reuters on Saturday. The sources said a party central committee meeting scheduled on Sunday would also dismiss 93-year-old Mugabe’s preferred successor, his wife Grace, from her role as head of the ZANU-PF Women’s League.
Mugabe’s 37-year rule has been effectively at an end since the army seized control on Wednesday, confining him to his residence, saying it wanted to target the “criminals” around him. Shortly after the sources revealed the meeting, a motorcade left Mugabe’s official residence in the capital Harare to the jeers of onlookers, although it was unclear if he was inside.
Hundreds of thousands of people had flooded the streets of Harare singing, dancing and hugging soldiers in an outpouring of elation at Mugabe’s demise, while others marched towards his residence. In scenes reminiscent of the downfall of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989, men, women and children ran alongside the armoured cars and the troops who stepped in this week to oust the only ruler Zimbabwe has known since independence in 1980.
Harare: An army armoured personnel carrier drives slowly through the gathered crowd of thousands demanding President Robert Mugabe stand down, on the road leading to State House in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday. In a euphoric gathering that just days ago would have drawn a police crackdown, crowds marched through Zimbabwe's capital on Saturday to demand the departure of President Robert Mugabe, one of Africa's last remaining liberation leaders, after nearly four decades in power. AP/PTI
Revenue collected under GST in October at Rs 95,000cr: Sushil Modi
The revenue collected under the Goods & Services Tax (GST) in October was Rs 95,131 crore and average revenue shortfall of states has come down to 17.6%, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said. The government had collected Rs 93,141 crore revenue under the GST in September.
Modi, who heads the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST Network, said the average revenue shortfall of all states for August was 28.4% and it has come down to 17.6% in October. "This is a good indication. It shows the system is slowly stabilising," he said after a meeting of the GoM. In rupee terms, the revenue shortfall of all states has come down from Rs 12,208 crore in August to Rs 7,560 crore in October, he said.
Take steps to ensure peace along LoC: Indian DGMO to Pak counterpart
Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) asked his Pakistani counterpart to take steps to ensure peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, reports PTI. During a telephonic conversation, Lt Gen A K Bhatt told his Pakistani counterpart that there appeared to be a "disconnect" between the Pakistan Army's reiteration about the desire for peace and the action of its troops, official sources said. Citing various incidents, Bhatt said that Pakistani troops resort to heavy firing without provocation, they said.
The telephonic conversation between the two DGMOs took place following a request by the Pakistani side. Lt Gen Bhatt impressed upon the Pakistan DGMO Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza that there appeared to be a "disconnect between the intent at the Pakistani General Headquarters which reiterates its desire for peace and the actions of Pakistani troops along the Line of Control, who resort to heavy firing without provocation," a source said.
PNB, Action Construction Equipment tie up for farm machinery financing
Public sector lender Punjab National Bank and Action Construction Equipment (ACE) have tied up for financing of farm machinery through the bank's branch network across the country, reports PTI. "The tie-up between the two largest players in their respective fields will enable PNB to facilitate the availability of quality farm machinery equipment to its huge farmer base at very low rate of interest i.e., at present 9.2%," Punjab National Bank (PNB) said in a statement. "For ACE, the tie-up will enable it to tap into PNB's huge network and customer base and thus further strengthening its presence in India," it added. A memorandum of understanding was signed by the officials of the two companies.
Shameful your boss silencing you: Rahul to Sitharaman
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi hit back at Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the multi-crore Rafale deal, claiming it was "shameful" that her boss was "silencing" her, reports PTI. He also asked her whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken permission from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) before announcing the purchase of the Rafale fighter aircraft in Paris.
Gandhi's retort comes a day after Sitharaman alleged that it was shameful on part of the Congress to raise objections on the deal. The Congress had raised several questions on the deal, accusing the government of compromising national interest and security while promoting "crony capitalism" and causing a loss to the public exchequer.
National Herald: Sonia, Rahul accuse Swamy of delaying case
Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi accused BJP leader Subramanian Swamy of delaying the trial in the National Herald case filed by him against them and others, reports PTI. This was stated by the Gandhis and four other accused Congress leaders in a reply to an application by Swamy, who had sought admission or denial of various documents filed by him. They told Metropolitan Magistrate Ambika Singh that the application filed by the complainant "suffers from a series of infirmities and it needs to be rejected at the very outset".
The reply said, "...this exercise undertaken by the complainant to file multiple applications, choosing to withdraw some and further choosing to change the relief sought in one by replacing it with another is nothing but an absolute disregard for the precious time of this court and of the larger judicial process." It sought dismissal of Swamy's application. Swamy, in his complaint, has accused the Gandhis and the others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh through which the Young Indian Pvt (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that the Associate Journals Limited (AJL) owed to the Congress.
Dalai Lama to arrive in Bodh Gaya in December
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will arrive in Bodh Gaya, the place where the Buddha had attained enlightenment, on a 50-day-long tour next month, officials told PTI. "The Dalai Lama will arrive in Bodh Gaya on December 26. His tour will be 50-day-long. During his stay, the Dalai Lama will be offering discourses at the Kalchakra Maidan on January 5-7 and again on January 14-16", Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee member Arvind Kumar Singh said. "The Dalai Lama is also expected to receive a number of heads of state from ASEAN countries who are likely to visit Delhi for attending the Republic Day celebrations and then fly to Bodh Gaya to seek the blessings of the revered spiritual leader", he said.
Cannot spell out what happened due to UPA indecision on Rafale: Sitharaman
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the previous UPA government for not taking a decision on the Rafale fighter jet deal for about 10 years and said she could not spell out in detail what happened due to the delay as it involved the nation's security, reports PTI. She said no decision was taken in the matter between 2004 and 2013, during the UPA dispensation after several rounds of discussion.
"After being in power for 10 years...you (Congress party-led UPA) went without taking a decision," she said. The minister said she could not spell out in detail about what happened due to the indecision as the issue involved the nation's security. She said that after the NDA assumed power in 2014, the inter-governmental route was opted for expeditious procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets in fly-away condition with France after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussions with the Air Force.
Stating that the UPA government could not complete the procurement, she said the BJP-led dispensation did it, "considering our necessity and in view of urgency." The procurement order was placed "properly" and "by not slipping away" from any procedures. The Cabinet Committee on Security nod was obtained and all formalities were complied with, she stated.
GP Hinduja says policy implementation in India lacks speed
Leading NRI industrialist GP Hinduja has said that the speed of policy implementation in the Indian economy has failed to keep pace with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, reports PTI. Addressing a gathering of business people and parliamentarians at a Global Business Meet on 'Invest in India' by the Indo-European Business Forum (IEBF) at the House of Lords complex in London on Friday, the 77-year-old co-chairman of the multi-billion-dollar Hinduja Group said that British-Indians like him are committed to the country.
"Modi sahib's targets, his objectives, his aims are very good. But the implementation is not going at the same speed as what he would have liked... but we British-Indians here are committed to India," he said. Describing Britain's decision to leave the 28-member bloc European Union (EU) in a referendum last year as the biggest economic uncertainty of the day, he said: "Brexit has really made the UK government weak. Without this uncertainty, the economic conditions would have been much better.
India's Manushi Chhillar is Miss World 2017
India's Manushi Chhillar has won the Miss World 2017 pageant to become the 67th titleholder. The medical student from Haryana elbowed aside beauties from over 108 nations to win the crown in the Sanya City Arena in China PR. The gorgeous 20-year old has also won the Head to Head Challenge and the Beauty with a Purpose titles, earlier this evening. (Picture courtesy: Chandigarh Metro)
Scuffle in city corporation: Mayor, five others hospitalised
City Corporation Mayor VK Prasanth, four women councillors and a staff were injured following a scuffle between CPI-M and BJP councillors during discussion on installing high mast lights in the city, reports PTI. The injured were admitted to the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
The CCTV visuals showed noisy scenes in the council meeting and the mayor leaving the hall and falling down the stairs while moving towards his chamber in the first floor. Prasanth was injured in the head and also suffered bruises in the body. His condition was stable, a Medical college hospital release said.
Councillors Raziya Beegam and Sindu both from CPI-M and an aide of the mayor B Mohan are the others suffered injury and they are under treatment at the hospital, the release said. The injured BJP councillors Beena and Lekshami were admitted to the general hospital here.
I-T searches conspiracy to squeeze us out from politics: Dhinakaran
Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the Income Tax searches at the residence of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa to "squeeze us out" from politics, reports PTI. The Chief Minister Palaniswami camp, however, blamed the Sasikala family for the raids. I-T sleuths conducted searches in the office block of the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa, 'Veda Nilayam'.
Following inputs, a search operation was launched in the office block and a room used by jailed and deposed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala. Dhinakaran alleged that there was a conspiracy to squeeze out his family from politics and slammed his rival, Chief Minister Palaniswami, for not opposing the raids.
The Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa was a "sacred place" (punitha sthalam) for over 1.5 crore party workers and I-T sleuths conducting searches there had "hurt" them, he said at Thoothukudi. He pointed to the state government's announcement on turning the house into a memorial, but questioned why not even a single minister or any representative from that camp had gone there on Friday when the raid was on.
The holy shrine of Badrinath received moderate snowfall in Uttarakhand on Saturday. The portals of Badrinath are scheduled to be closed on November 19. PTI
Businesses can edit August, September GSTR-3B returns from November 20
GST Network will launch a facility for businesses to make changes to their August and September GSTR-3B return forms beginning November 20, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi told PTI. The Modi-led Group of Ministers (GoM), set up to look into GSTN glitches, also met Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani.
Nilekani assured them that GSTN will work smoothly, Modi said after the fourth meeting of the GoM in Bengaluru. He said Infosys has added 100 engineers for the project in the last one month. Now, 621 Infosys IT engineers are working on GSTN. Besides, the technology major has deployed 30 resident engineers all over the country to coordinate between state commissionerates and GSTN.