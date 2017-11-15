NCP chief Sharad Pawar begins four-day tour of Vidarbha

NCP chief Sharad Pawar today began his four-day tour of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region during which he will meet farmers to discuss their issues.

Pawar arrived this morning at the Nagpur airport from where he left for Gadchiroli district by road.

During his visit, the NCP leader will meet farmers in Yavatmal, Chandrapur and other districts of the region, as per a schedule released by the party.

He will hold discussions with farmers and address public meetings on the issues pertaining to the cultivators, it said.

Pawar will also hold meetings with the party office-bearers in the Vidarbha region, according to the schedule.