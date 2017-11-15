App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 15, 2017 12:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCP chief Sharad Pawar begins four-day tour of Vidarbha

Pawar arrived this morning at the Nagpur airport from where he left for Gadchiroli district by road.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NCP chief Sharad Pawar today began his four-day tour of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region during which he will meet farmers to discuss their issues.

Pawar arrived this morning at the Nagpur airport from where he left for Gadchiroli district by road.

During his visit, the NCP leader will meet farmers in Yavatmal, Chandrapur and other districts of the region, as per a schedule released by the party.

He will hold discussions with farmers and address public meetings on the issues pertaining to the cultivators, it said.

Pawar will also hold meetings with the party office-bearers in the Vidarbha region, according to the schedule.

tags #Current Affairs #India #NCP #Politics #Sharad Pawar #Vidarbha

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.