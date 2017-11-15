App
Nov 13, 2017 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP surpasses own record by supplying 11,466 MW

"Madhya Pradesh has surpassed its own record at 9 am on November 11, when power demand in state peaked at 11,466 mw. Earlier in 2016, the state had recorded a demand of 11,421 mw on December 26," MP Power Management Company managing director Sanjay Shukla said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh has surpassed its own record by supplying around 11,466 mw of power on November 11, a top official said today.

"Madhya Pradesh has surpassed its own record at 9 am on November 11, when power demand in state peaked at 11,466 mw. Earlier in 2016, the state had recorded a demand of 11,421 mw on December 26," MP Power Management Company managing director Sanjay Shukla said.

Shukla said the power demand in the preceding two years was increasing steadily, especially in December.

This time, demand has increased during past one-and-a- half months due to scanty rainfall. Demand has been trending above 11,000 mw for the past six days, he added.

Shukla said demand in the East Zone Power Distribution Company areas (Jabalpur, Rewa and Sagar) was at 2,871 mw, in the Central Region Power Distribution Company areas (Bhopal and Gwalior) it stood at 3,716 mw and in the areas under West Zone Power Distribution Company (Indore and Ujjain) was 4,878 mw.

