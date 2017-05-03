MP just abolished British-era April-March fiscal calendar; here's why India should do it too

Moneycontrol News

In a landmark decision, Madhya Pradesh said it would shift its financial year format from April-March cycle to January-December cycle. With this decision, MP became the first Indian state to put an end to the British-era fiscal calendar.

A Parliamentary panel in March proposed adoption of January-December as the new financial year. Let us take a look at how it may be more suitable for India to follow MP’s lead.

How India started following April-March financial year

Introduced first on April 7, 1860 and adopted by the Government of India in 1867 the financial year of April-March was adopted mainly to align Indian financial year with that of the British.

“The decision was taken with little or no consideration of local and national factors. The [decision] ignored key factors such as South-West or North-East monsoons, which had a deep impact on the socio-economic character of the country,” says a report authored by NITI Aayog member Dibek Debroy “It also ignored other important factors such as national cultures and traditions, convenience of administrators and legislators etc.”

The report’s key argument: the financial year timing did not allow the government to account for the impact of monsoon rains (one of the key factors impacting the overall socio-economic dynamics of the country) while allocating scarce budgetary resources. This limitation significantly impacted the investment planning outputs of the budget.

Other key considerations include factors such as: a) the current financial year led to sub-optimal utilisation of agriculture working season; b) that the current financial year cycle was chosen without any reference to national culture and traditions or convenience of legislators; and c) that the financial year is not aligned with international practices and it impacted data collection and dissemination from the perspective of national accounts etc.

With more than 50 percent of the Indian agriculture sector exposed to monsoons and that monsoon rains, particularly the South-West monsoon (being the principal rainy season for the country), rains directly impact both kharif and rabi crops.

Also, considering that the April-March cycle was entirely in reference to the British practice back when the system was instituted, the framework can well take into account local cultural practices. For instance, as the Debroy report says, the cycle could start around the time of harvest festivals such as Onam (September), Makar Sakranti (January) or the pan-India Diwali festival.

Further, most companies internationally follow the January-December accounting cycle, so shifting to a calendar year cycle could ease compliance procedures for a lot of multinational corporations.

While some argue that the existing system has worked fine for more than 150 years and some also seem to be suggesting -- “why change something, which ain’t broken,” as Debroy’s report points out.

“The legacy practice of the current financial year should change considering that such change could structurally reform the Budgetary process,” the report concludes.

Finally, the report suggests three other options that the government could consider moving the cycle start date to: January 1, July 1 and October 1 – making it clear that January 1 is the best option.