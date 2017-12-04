App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Dec 04, 2017 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi government weakened Lokpal Act: Anna Hazare

"Modi has further weakened the law by presenting an amendment in Parliament on July 27, 2016 through which a provision was made that relatives of (government) officers including wife, son, daughter and others will not have to submit details of their properties every year," Hazare said, talking to reporters here last evening.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Social activist Anna Hazare has alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre weakened the anti-corruption Lokpal Act.

"Former prime minister Manmohan Singh rarely speaks, but he had also weakened the Lokpal law (when it was framed).

"Modi has further weakened the law by presenting an amendment in Parliament on July 27, 2016 through which a provision was made that relatives of (government) officers including wife, son, daughter and others will not have to submit details of their properties every year," Hazare said, talking to reporters here last evening.

The anti-corruption crusader was here to take part in a three-day 'Jal Sammelan', a convention of water conservation, which concluded last evening.

related news

"As per the original law, it was mandatory for (government official's) family members to submit their property details," Hazare said.

"The amendment bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in just one day, without any debate. It was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on July 28, and on July 29 it was sent to President for his signature. The law...was weakened in just three days," he said.

Hazare, who recently announced an agitation in the national capital on the issues of Lokpal and farmers' problems on March 23, said he had written several letters to prime minister Modi on various issues, but never received any reply.

Talking about the agrarian distress, Hazare claimed that as per a 1950 act, compound interest cannot be levied on crop loans, but banks charge the same nonetheless and the government is not doing anything about it.

He demanded that farmers above the age of 60 should get a monthly pension of Rs 5,000.

tags #Anna Hazare #Current Affairs #India #Lokpal

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.