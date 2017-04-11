Mini laboratories at airports, ports to test imported drugs

The government plans to set up mini drug-testing laboratories at airports and ports to check quality of drugs that are imported. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved setting up of "mini labs" at airports and ports through which drugs are imported into the country. This is being done as part of scheme for "strengthening of drug regulatory structures," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha today. "Necessary sanction has been issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to set up these labs," he added.

Sinha was responding to a query on whether the government proposes to set up six small drug-testing laboratories at major airports to keep a check on quality of drugs being imported and exported so that smuggling of drugs under the guise of medicines could be prevented.