Mehbooba Mufti meets Rajnath Singh, discuses Kashmir situation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will improve in next 2-3 months and then dialogue could be initiated with all stake holders.

"I understand that the coming 2-3 months are crucial for us. The situation of Jammu and Kashmir will change and improve. We will first restore the normalcy, then the talks can be initiated," she said after meeting Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Mehbooba discussed with him various issues, particularly on security situation in the state.