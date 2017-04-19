App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 18, 2017 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

MEA officials booked by CBI for forged 'official' passports

Unknown officials of the External Affairs Ministry were today booked by the CBI for allegedly issuing "official" passports to 12 people on the basis of forged documents showing them as Arunachal Pradesh government officials to facilitate their trafficking to the US.

MEA officials booked by CBI for forged 'official' passports

Unknown officials of the External Affairs Ministry were today booked by the CBI for allegedly issuing "official" passports to 12 people on the basis of forged documents showing them as Arunachal Pradesh government officials to facilitate their trafficking to the US.

The alleged criminal conspiracy was hatched between the ministry officials and private persons between December 2016 and March this year, the FIR said.

The agency filed the FIR against Raja Kipa, Thupten, Kalden Kunseng, Lucky and unknown officials of the ministry in this connection.

It is alleged that the 12 people had applied for non- immigrant visa for the US and presented their official passports along with letter purportedly written by the ministry to the US Consulate in Kolkata, the FIR said.

They were called for visa interview but only four persons appeared for it on March 14, 2017 along with identity cards posing as government officials of Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

During the interview, they admitted that were not government officials and disclosed their real identity.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.