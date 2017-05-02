Manohar Lal Khattar to inaugurate Rapid Metro Rail today

A group of slum children from Gurgaon will share a ride in Rapid Metro Rail with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today.

Jyoti Bainda, Chairperson, Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSPCR), said the Commission has arranged the metro ride for 30 slum children with the chief minister.

She said it would be the first ever ride of the slum children on a train.

The Rapid Metro Rail project will be inaugurated by Khattar at Rapid Metro Station, Sector 55-56, Gurgaon today.

"The chief minister will also interact with women village heads (sarpanch), who will also be travelling with him on the metro. He would discuss issues regarding strengthening of Panchayati Raj institutions and take feedback from them," said an official release.