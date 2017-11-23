Man dies onboard aircraft at Varanasi airport

A 65-year-old man today died onboard a Varanasi-Mumbai flight after he reportedly suffered a heart attack, officials said.

The incident was reported at about 10:20 AM at the Varansai airport when an Indigo airlines flight (6E-711) was on the runway to take off for Mumbai, they said.

A passenger I B Tripathy (65), travelling alone, reportedly suffered a heart attack and died, they added.

The police is taking the case forward, they said.