Mamata claims achievement in dealing with Naxalites

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today claimed her government's achievement in dealing with left wing extremism in the state, saying as many as 328 Left extremists had surrendered and the government enrolled 205 of them as special home guards in a move to rehabilitate them.

"Our Government issued notification for the surrender and rehabilitation of Naxalites with incentives, providing gainful employment and entrepreneurial opportunities to surrendered Naxalites, so that they become a part of the mainstream," Banerjee said in a Facebook post.

She says that so far in West Bengal 328 left wing extremists have surrendered including 111 Maoists in 2017.

"205 surrenderees have already been enrolled as special home guards. Now 11 more surrenderees are being enrolled as special home guards and another 9 cases are in process. Thus, total of 225 surrenderees will be enrolled for employment till date," she said.

Banerjee said that apart from employment, surrendered Maoists got financial incentives as well as assistance for housing, medical and child education as per norms set up by the government.

Banerjee's statement came at a time when some states like Chattisgarh were grappling with the renewed Naxalite threat. Only last month in BJP-ruled Chattisgarh, 25 CRPF jawans were slain by the Maoists.