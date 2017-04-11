Apr 10, 2017 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi
Banerjee is in the capital for the last four days primarily in connection with the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.
Details of the meeting were not immediately known.
The West Bengal chief minister met Hasina on Saturday.